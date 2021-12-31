Ranking the top 5 right wingers in world football this year

Wingers have always been one of the most exciting positions in football. Their role includes running past opponents, navigating tight spaces and creating openings for their teams to score. Wingers like Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Figo, Robert Pires, Neymar and Ronaldinho, among others, have impressed in wide areas.

In the past, wingers were limited to two types - traditional and inverted. Traditional wingers sprinted up and down the flank and crossed the ball into the box at every opportunity, with strikers waiting to convert. Inverted wingers cut in towards the face of goal and either take a shot themselves or set up a teammate in space.

In the modern game, wingers have become a main goalscoring threat. The traditional centre-forward position is now seen as too one-dimensional, so teams have developed different threats. Wingers dominate key stat categories, as they create opportunities to score themselves and assist goals.

On that note, here's a look at the top five right wingers in world football this year.

#5 Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Riyad Mahrez in action for Manchester City in the Premier League

Riyad Mahrez has been one of the breakout performers in world football in the last decade. He came to prominence when he won the Premier League with Leicester City in 2015-16. Manchester City signed the Algerian in 2018 for £60 million.

In 2020-21, he played 48 games for City, scoring 14 goals and providing nine assists. A total of 15 of those goal contributions came in 27 Premier League games. He has taken things up a notch this season, scoring 12 and assisting six in 24 games.

Mahrez has played 64 games this year, scoring 29 goals and providing 16 assists.

The Algerian will now travel to Ivory Coast to represent his nation at the Africa Cup of Nations. He will hope to return in top condition to help Manchester City mount a strong title challenge.

#4 Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

Serge Gnabry doing his trademark 'stir the pot' celebration

Serge Gnabry has enjoyed a resurgence in his career since leaving England to play in Germany. The winger impressed at Werder Bremen while on a loan spell from Arsenal. Bayern Munich signed him in 2017 by activating his €8 million release clause.

Last season, Gnabry made 39 appearances for Bayern Munich, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists. The German winger has hit the ground running this season, scoring 11 and assisting as many in 24 games.

He recently starred in a 5-0 away drubbing of Stuttgart, playing a role in all five goals. Gnabry scored a hat-trick, and assisted two goals.

The German will hope to continue his top form for the rest of the season and into the next as Germany gear up for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

