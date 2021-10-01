Ranking the top 5 Spanish players with most goals in Premier League history

Several world-class Spaniards have graced the Premier League, but who has scored the most goals?

" height="450" width="800" />

The Premier League has been, and continues to be home to players from all around the world.

Spain has been one of the dominant teams in world football for the past decade or so. With their rise to the grandest stage of football, they have produced world beaters who have showcased their talents in the Premier League.

The Premier League, being the biggest among the five major leagues, has been home to many superstars and Spaniards are no exception. Over the years, the Premier League has been graced by some excellent Spanish players, who ran the show. These players wooed the fans with their swashbuckling skills and goalscoring abilities in England. The Premier League era has truly witnessed some extraordinary Spanish footballers ply their trade in the English top flight.

On that note, we will take a look at the

Top scoring Spanish players in the history of the Premier League

#5 Cesc Fabregas - 50 goals

Cesc Fabregas is fifth on this list, with the Spaniard amassing a whopping 50 goals during his tenure in the Premier League with Arsenal and Chelsea. The Spanish midfielder also leads the way for the highest number of appearances (350), as well as the highest number of assists (111) among Spaniards in Premier League history.

Optus Sport @OptusSport



It came just seconds after Robin van Persie had opened the scoring.



It's never left the memory of Gunners fans.



#OptusSport Cesc Fabregas ruining Spurs at the Emirates with one of the north London derby's great goals 🤯It came just seconds after Robin van Persie had opened the scoring.It's never left the memory of Gunners fans. Cesc Fabregas ruining Spurs at the Emirates with one of the north London derby's great goals 🤯



It came just seconds after Robin van Persie had opened the scoring.



It's never left the memory of Gunners fans.



#OptusSport https://t.co/sXyqWjN22U

More than scoring goals, Fabregas was known for creating goals for his teammates and for his versatility in midfield. Despite being a playmaker, Fabregas has always been prolific in front of goals - his goalscoring stats are a testament to that fact.

Fabregas’s best season was with Arsenal during the 2009-10 campaign when he scored 15 goals for the Gunners. It wasn’t long until Barcelona came calling for his services and Fabregas eventually moved to the Spanish giants after the 2011-12 season.

Cesc Fabregas returned to the Premier League with Chelsea for the 2014-15 season. His time at Stamford Bridge was tougher than it was at Arsenal, but Fabregas managed to redefine himself to suit the needs of the Blues. Fabregas ended up on the title-winning side twice, helping Chelsea win titles with his impact on the pitch.

#4 Juan Mata - 52 goals

Derby County v Manchester United - Pre-Season Friendly

Fourth on the list is Juan Mata, who has been awarded the Player of the Year award twice during his tenure at Chelsea. With a total of 271 Premier League appearances to his name, Mata has racked up 52 goals and 54 assists during his time with the Blues and Manchester United, for whom he currently plays. Notably, Juan Mata is the only player on this list who still plays in the Premier League.

Mata is known for his ability to find space for his teammates and create goals with his immense passing range and vision. His best season was with Chelsea during the 2012-13 season, when he scored 12 goals in the Premier League.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Going to be honest, this transfer hurt me the most. We sold Juan Mata when he was at his peak & was a player that played such an important role in our 2012 @ChampionsLeague & 2013 @EuropaLeague final wins. Going to be honest, this transfer hurt me the most. We sold Juan Mata when he was at his peak & was a player that played such an important role in our 2012 @ChampionsLeague & 2013 @EuropaLeague final wins. https://t.co/LhLNuOcJpv

While his initial days at Old Trafford were difficult following his move from Chelsea, Mata has proved himself to be a vital cog in Manchester United's post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. Mata will always be remembered as one of the most eye-pleasing playmakers in the English top flight - who was a force to reckon with at his peak.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far