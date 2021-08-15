Ranking the top 5 most valuable forwards in Serie A right now - August 2021

Although not really renowned for the attacking side of football, Serie A has boasted some of the world's best forwards over the years. From the likes of Diego Maradona and Ronaldo Nazario to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo, the league has had a plethora of attackers that are renowned the world over.

The quality of forwards in Serie A has even changed the style of football being played in the league to a more attack-oriented one. This current crop of forwards is no exception, with many of them having already established themselves as great players in their own right.

Today's list will talk about the five most valuable forwards in Serie A. It must be noted that the players are valued based on their performances, age, contract length and injury history and not their value to their respective clubs. With that being said, here are the

Top 5 most valuable Serie A forwards right now

#5 Victor Osimhen (Napoli) - €44.4 million

Osimhen has a huge future ahead of him at Napoli

Following a stellar 2019-20 campaign for French side Lille, Napoli bought Victor Osimhen for a club-record €50 million, which could reportedly rise to €81 million in the future.

The Nigerian striker had an impressive debut campaign in Serie A, however his season was marred by injury. Osimhen bagged 10 goals and 3 assists in 16 league starts for Napoli and is set to have a huge 2021-22 season ahead of him.

Osimhen's lightning-quick pace and finishing ability makes him a menace for defenders to deal with and at only 22-years old, the Nigerian has a long career ahead of him. Expect his stock at Napoli to only rise from here on out.

#4 Ciro Immobile (Lazio) - €45.1 million

Immobile has been a goal machine at Lazio

Ciro Immobile has been terrorizing Serie A defenses ever since joining Lazio from Sevilla back in 2016. The Italian has become one of the most prolific strikers in the world and is constantly in the conversation for the Golden Boot.

The Lazio man has cracked the 25-goal mark in four out of the last five seasons, winning the European Golden Shoe for the 2019-20 campaign. Last season, Immobile scored 25 goals across all competitions for Lazio and finished fourth in Serie A's top scorers chart. The Italian also led the line for Italy at Euro 2020 which the Azzurri eventually went on to win.

Immobile's movement and shooting ability makes him a threat from anywhere in the box and his physicality and aerial prowess is also nothing to scoff at. The Italian has scored 150 goals in 220 appearances for Lazio and is the club's all-time top scorer.

