Reports: Arsenal set to make shock move for Real Madrid superstar

Arsene Wenger is determined to drive a hard bargain for Alexis Sanchez

What's the story?

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez has surprisingly been linked with a move to Real Madrid and now latest reports from Goal via Daily Star claim that the Gunners want Karim Benzema + cash for the Chilean superstar. Sanchez has recently claimed that he wants to play in the Champions League and with Real Madrid desperate to sign a marquee name this transfer window, Arsene Wenger is determined to drive a hard bargain.

Talks for a new contract for Sanchez has not progressed well and Arsenal might be ready to let go of their star man if they finally manage to sign their long-term target Karim Benzema.

In case you didn't know...

Could Benzema finally make a move to the Premier League?

Arsenal have already signed Alexandre Lacazette and with the future of Giroud uncertain, Wenger is eager to sign another top quality forward to actually challenge for the Premier League title this season.

With increasing reports of Sanchez's dissatisfaction at Arsenal, a swap deal involving Karim Benzema moving to the Emirates makes perfect sense for both the parties involved.

The heart of the matter

Arsenal have been linked with Karim Benzema almost every transfer window but this time the reports hold a ring of truth as Real Madrid are also reportedly interested in signing Alexis Sanchez. With Morata now most likely staying at Madrid, Zidane might be ready to offload the 29-year-old striker to free up some place for Sanchez.

Arsene Wenger this season is really determined to add some top quality players this season. While players like Mahrez and Lemar have continuously been linked, the arrival of Benzema will provide the Gunners with a player who has the experience of winning at the very top level.

The Frenchman has played a crucial role in Real Madrid's back to back Champions League titles and it will be interesting to see how Benzema fares in the Premier League if this incredible swap deal does indeed come to fruition.

Author's take

In an ideal world, Arsenal would love to retain Alexis Sanchez. However, with the Chilean adamant to play in the Champions League, Arsenal will have to look for alternatives and they do not come much better than Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman could form a devastating partnership with Lacazette and Ozil and it will be interesting to see if this incredible swap deal does indeed go through in this transfer window.