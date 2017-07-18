Real Madrid offered a chance to sign Alexis Sanchez and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 18th July, 2017

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 18 Jul 2017, 21:37 IST

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on July 18, 2017:

La Liga

Aleix Vidal rejects a move to Juventus

The right-back failed to nail down a starting spot last season and also had a falling out with the previous manager Luis Enrique. But Vidal now wants to try his luck under the new boss Valverde and has, therefore, rejected advances from Juventus.

Sport has reported that the Bianconeri wanted Vidal as a replacement for Dani Alves but the Spaniard now wants to prove himself at Camp Nou and fight for his place in the team against Sergi Roberto and new signing, Nelson Semedo.

Real Madrid offered a chance to sign Alexis Sanchez

Spanish website, OK Diario has claimed that the Alexis Sanchez’s agent Fernando Felicevich has offered his client to Real Madrid. Sanchez is desperate to leave the Gunners this season and is yet to sign a contract extension.

Real Madrid have stated that the decision will be made by manager Zinedine Zidane who feels that he has enough attacking players in his squad. But a chance to sign one of the best players in the world at a decent price might tempt the Los Blancos to sign the former Barcelona star.