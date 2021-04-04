RB Leipzig 0-1 Bayern Munich: 5 hits and flops as holders consolidate title hopes with huge win | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayern Munich opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table after seeing off their nearest rivals RB Leipzig 1-0 at the Red Bull Arena. Leon Goretzka's first-half strike was enough to secure all three points as Robert Lewandowski, who's currently out with a knee injury, was not missed.
The Red Bulls had more possession tonight (54%-46%) and even mustered more shots (14-9), but couldn't make their dominance count.
Christopher Nkunku and Marcel Sabitzer were both guilty of missing one good chance each early on in the second-half as Leipzig threatened to equalize.
However, the Bavarians held on, even weathering a late storm, as Hansi Flick's side edged closer to a ninth successive league title.
Here are five hits and flops from the match:
Hit: Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich)
For all the cacophony of a dip in form, Leon Goretzka just scored a goal which could possibly hand Bayern Munich the Bundesliga shield once again.
Latching onto Thomas Muller's brilliant cut-back, the midfielder thumped home a superb finish into the roof of the net from 12 yards.
It was his fifth goal of the season, and probably the most important too. The 26-year old put the lid on all talks of a decline with a superb overall performance, and a peach of a goal too.
Flop: Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig)
As mentioned before, Leipzig weren't without their chances, but some wastefulness cost them the game tonight, especially from Dani Olmo.
The 22-year old missed two great chances and could've potentially altered the course of the match had he dispatched them.
Amadou Haidara played a lovely cross onto Olmo in the 34th minute when the scores were still deadlocked at 0-0, but the midfielder somehow lost his balance and failed to get a shot off.
Just four minutes later, Leon Goretzka scored and made it 1-0 to Bayern.
Then early on in the second-half, a cross ricocheted off Alaba and into the path of Olmo, who just had to bury it, but somehow contrived to fire it wide from eight yards out.
In what's been a breakout season for the Spaniard with both club and country, that was truly disappointing.