RB Leipzig 0-1 Bayern Munich: 5 hits and flops as holders consolidate title hopes with huge win | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayern Munich opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table after seeing off their nearest rivals RB Leipzig 1-0 at the Red Bull Arena. Leon Goretzka's first-half strike was enough to secure all three points as Robert Lewandowski, who's currently out with a knee injury, was not missed.

The Red Bulls had more possession tonight (54%-46%) and even mustered more shots (14-9), but couldn't make their dominance count.

Bundesliga standings:



1️⃣ Bayern Munich 64 pts

2️⃣ RB Leipzig 57 pts

3️⃣ Wolfsburg 54 pts

4️⃣ Eintracht Frankfurt 50 pts

5️⃣ Dortmund 43 pts



Bayern Munich are in a league of their own 🌏 pic.twitter.com/FIcrHIY00F — Goal (@goal) April 3, 2021

Christopher Nkunku and Marcel Sabitzer were both guilty of missing one good chance each early on in the second-half as Leipzig threatened to equalize.

However, the Bavarians held on, even weathering a late storm, as Hansi Flick's side edged closer to a ninth successive league title.

Here are five hits and flops from the match:

Hit: Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich)

Goretzka sprung to life and fired the elusive winner for Bayern tonight

For all the cacophony of a dip in form, Leon Goretzka just scored a goal which could possibly hand Bayern Munich the Bundesliga shield once again.

Latching onto Thomas Muller's brilliant cut-back, the midfielder thumped home a superb finish into the roof of the net from 12 yards.

Leon Goretzka’s game by numbers vs. RB Leipzig:



80% pass accuracy

52 total touches

4 tackles won

3 interceptions

1 clearance

1 shot

1 goal



Picking up where he left off. 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/ratfXP7Ntd — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 3, 2021

It was his fifth goal of the season, and probably the most important too. The 26-year old put the lid on all talks of a decline with a superb overall performance, and a peach of a goal too.

Flop: Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig)

Olmo's misses proved very costly for Leipzig

As mentioned before, Leipzig weren't without their chances, but some wastefulness cost them the game tonight, especially from Dani Olmo.

The 22-year old missed two great chances and could've potentially altered the course of the match had he dispatched them.

Amadou Haidara played a lovely cross onto Olmo in the 34th minute when the scores were still deadlocked at 0-0, but the midfielder somehow lost his balance and failed to get a shot off.

Just four minutes later, Leon Goretzka scored and made it 1-0 to Bayern.

Then early on in the second-half, a cross ricocheted off Alaba and into the path of Olmo, who just had to bury it, but somehow contrived to fire it wide from eight yards out.

In what's been a breakout season for the Spaniard with both club and country, that was truly disappointing.

