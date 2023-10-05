RB Leipzig 1-3 Manchester City: City player ratings as substitutes seal a well-deserved win for Guardiola’s men | UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Manchester City defeated RB Leipzig 3-1 in their UEFA Champions League encounter at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday night (October 4). Phil Foden’s opener was canceled out by Lois Openda before Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku struck late on to hand City the win.

The visitors were in near-total control throughout the first half, retaining over 70 percent of the possession. Their dominance was rewarded in the 25th minute when Foden slotted home Rico Lewis’ cutback to put City in the lead.

RB Leipzig, however, were level just three minutes after the half-time break as Openda raced onto a well-timed through-ball to slot home the equalizer. The game was a much more even contest in the second half, with both sides creating some highly presentable opportunities.

It took a moment of magic from Alvarez in the 84th minute to put City ahead for the second time, with the Argentine curling a sumptuous effort into the top corner from the edge of the box. With RB Leipzig pushing forward in search of another equalizer, City grabbed a third on the counter in the second minute of injury time through Doku to seal the win.

On that note, here are the Manchester City player ratings from this eye-catching UEFA Champions League tie.

Ederson: 5/10

Picking the ball out of his net after Openda’s goal was the only thing of note Ederson had to do in the whole game.

Kyle Walker: 7/10

Walker played almost as a winger at times, running up and down the pitch throughout the game. He put his pace to good use, making seven recoveries.

Manuel Akanji: 4/10

Akanji was given the license to step forward into central midfield from defense and kept the ball moving efficiently. He was outpaced and outmuscled by Openda for the equalizer and was replaced in the 72nd minute, having also been booked later on.

Ruben Dias: 6/10

Dias looked supremely comfortable in and out of possession. The Portuguese had a passing accuracy of 95 percent with over 100 passes attempted, in addition to making five clearances and as many recoveries.

Josko Gvardiol: 7/10

Gvardiol (R) showed up well on his return to his former club.

Playing as a left-back, Gvardiol enjoyed his return to his former stomping ground and was a tireless runner up and down the wing. He made six recoveries and also completed the most passes (112) in the game.

Rodri: 7/10

One of many Manchester City players to have completed over 100 passes, Rodri was his usual efficient self in midfield. He kept the ball moving swiftly and worked hard to win possession back when needed.

Rico Lewis: 8/10

Lewis stood out in his advanced midfield role, carrying the ball with confidence and using it intelligently. The youngster created the most chances (5) in the game, including providing the assist for Foden’s opener.

Bernardo Silva: 7/10

Silva was excellent on his return to the side following an absence due to injury. He was a constant threat on the right flank and gave David Raum a tough time throughout his time on the pitch.

Phil Foden: 8/10

Foden's (R) well-taken goal was the highlight of his excellent attacking display.

Foden was excellent in the No. 10 role, looking dangerous every time he got on the ball. He opened the scoring for City and hit the bar with a shot from a tight angle before going off in the 79th minute.

Jack Grealish: 5/10

Grealish showed very little attacking intent from his position on the left wing, focusing instead on retaining possession. He was replaced by Doku in the 72nd minute.

Erling Haaland: 5/10

Haaland was well marshaled by the RB Leipzig defenders and was restricted to only 25 touches throughout the whole game. The Norwegian striker was missing his usual composure whenever a chance did come his way.

SUBSTITUTES:

Nathan Ake: 6/10

Ake replaced Akanji in the City defense and helped his side see out the game with a tidy cameo.

Jeremy Doku: 7/10

Doku was excellent during his time on the pitch and took his goal well.

Doku made a decisive impact on the game after coming on in the 72nd minute. He provided the assist for Alvarez’s goal before sealing the win with a strike of his own in injury time.

Julian Alvarez: 7/10

Alvarez gave City the lead with a sumptuous curled finish.

Alvarez scored a beauty after coming on in the 79th minute before setting up Doku for the third.

Matheus Nunes: N.A.

Nunes came on for the final few minutes and did not get on the ball enough to make an impact.