RB Leipzig 2-2 PSG: 5 talking points as Parisiens are denied in stoppage-time | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were held to a late 2-2 draw by RB Leipzig in the Champions League after a stoppage-time penalty from Dominik Szoboszlai.

A brace from Georginio Wijnaldum had canceled out Christopher Nkunku's early opener for the hosts by half-time. The Dutchman's goals seemed enough to earn all three points for the visitors.

However, a foul by Presnel Kimpembe on Nkunku in second-half stoppage-time conceded a penalty to the Red Bulls. Szoboszlai nonchalantly converted from the spot to earn his side their first point of the campaign.

Looking back, Jesse Marsch's side should've comfortably won the tie. Leipzig created plenty of good chances, including another penalty in the first-half which Andre Silva missed.

Here are the major talking points from the match:

#1 Leipzig punish PSG for sloppy start

PSG were a complete shambles during the opening exchanges and Christopher Nkunku (left) took advantage.

Leipzig came flying out of the blocks here, pushing PSG on the backfoot with their high press. Marsch's side called Gianluigi Donnarumma into action in the first minute itself and threw the visitors off balance as they struggled to get into shape.

Just five minutes later Leipzig took the lead, with Nkunku firing home a cross from Silva after he dispossessed Achraf Hakimi on the left. Their harried approach then resulted in a penalty too which unfortunately came to nothing.

Donnarumma guessed the right way and kept the Portuguese striker's tame effort out. But during that opening 15 minutes, PSG were in sixes and sevens at the back, with Kimpembe and Marquinhos constantly getting dragged out of their positions too.

#2 Shift in tactics get PSG back into the game

Georginio Wijnaldum struck twice for PSG for his first pair of goals for the club.

Seeing that playing out from the back was a bad idea, PSG soon changed their strategy, switching to playing over the pressing line which yielded dividends. Not only did the switch allow them to bring Leipzig under control, it also helped the Parisians claw their way back into the game before half-time.

One such moment saw Neymar find Kylian Mbappe unmarked on the right and the Frenchman drove forward with hardly any pressure on him. Mbappe then squared it for Wijnaldum in the center to tap home the equalizer.

Less than 20 minutes later, the Dutchman, upon receiving the ball in midfield, raced in behind the Leipzig defense and released a good shot. Wijnaldum's effort was turned behind for a corner from which he then scored to put PSG in front.

And just like that, Leipzig, who could've been up by 4-0 in the first 15 minutes, found themselves trailing 2-1 with six minutes to go for half-time.

