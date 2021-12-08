RB Leipzig 2-1 Manchester City: Cityzens player ratings as Red Bulls go into Europa League with a stunning victory | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

RB Leipzig beat 10-man Manchester City 2-1 at the Red Bull Arena in their final group match of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League season.

Goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Andre Silva sunk the Sky Blues, who pulled one back through Riyad Mahrez while Kyle Walker was sent off.

With the last-16 secured and Group A won, Pep Guardiola's troops had little at stake and their performance showed they never took the game too seriously either.

The Premier League champions lacked their usual flair as the Red Bulls constantly hit them on the break and if it weren't for Jack Stephen in goal, the scoreline could've been bigger.

It was an underwhelming end to City's group stage but all eyes now shift to the last-16 draw next week.

Manchester City @ManCity



🔴 2-1 🔵 FULL TIME | A disappointing night in Germany but we progress as group winners 💪

Here are the player ratings for Manchester City:

Jack Stephen - 6.5/10

City's second-choice goalkeeper made two vital saves in the opening stanza but couldn't keep out either of Leipzig's goals.

Kyle Walker - 6.5/10

He stationed himself in midfield and looked bright while also making some vital tackles and interceptions, though his night turned sour after getting sent off.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



What is he thinking here!? 🤯



Kyle Walker is sent off for a wild challenge on Leipzig's Andre Silva... 😳 What is he thinking here!? 🤯

John Stones - 4.5/10

He went into the book early on for remonstrating with the referee and was then at fault for both of Leipzig's goals, especially the second when he gave the ball away.

Nathan Ake - 6/10

The Dutchman was bamboozled by Forsberg before he squared the ball for Silva for Leipzig's second but made some vital clearances, including aerially.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7/10

He dealt with Forsberg expertly for much of the game and then assisted Mahrez following some good work down the left.

Ilkay Gundogan - 7/10

Amazing switches of play from Gundogan, who made devastating link-ups but faded in the final quarter of the match.

Fernandinho - 5/10

The Brazilian was held off by Konrad Laimer for Leipzig's first goal and then was dispossessed by Forsberg for their second.

Kevin De Bruyne - 7.5/10

City's best player on the night, De Bruyne stemmed everything good coming from the visitors and very nearly pulled them level late on with a testing effort from range.

Riyad Mahrez - 7/10

Not the best performance but still managed to pull a goal back for City in the second period, continuing his prolific run in Europe.

Jack Grealish - 6.5/10

His movements were a cause for concern for Leipzig early on but Grealish lacked the end-product to finish his chances.

Phil Foden - 5.5/10

Totally anonymous in the opening stanza, causing Guardiola to take him off at half-time.

Substitutes

Raheem Sterling - 3/10

Zero shots and three passes completed in the entirety of the second period.

Cole Palmer - N/A

The youngster didn't have much time to make an impact.

Edited by Prem Deshpande