RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid: 5 key player battles| UEFA Champions League 2019-20

In the second quarterfinal of the UEFA Champions League, Atletico Madrid meet RB Leipzig at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon on Thursday night.

Both the teams were impressive in the Round of 16 where they eliminated last year's finalists. Leipzig scored four unanswered goals past Tottenham Hotspur across two legs while Atletico Madrid edged out reigning champions Liverpool 4-2 on aggregate.

😎 The quarter-finals are set!



Who will win the 🏆 this year?#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 8, 2020

Atletico Madrid will make their fifth appearance in the quarterfinals of the Champions League in the last seven seasons, while this is the first time Leipzig have reached this stage of the competition.

In Diego Simeone and Julian Nagelsmann, there are two astute managers leading the two teams in the one-legged last-eight Champions League match. A captivating battle is in store as the two coaches have very different playing philosophies.

But in the end, it will be the battle between the players on the pitch that'll determine the outcome of the game. On that note, we take a look at five key player battles as Atletico Madrid take on Leipzig for a place in the Champions League semifinals.

Five key player battles in Atletico Madrid's Champions League quarterfinal with RB Leipzig:

#5: Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig) vs Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid)

1. FC Koeln vs RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

RB Leipzig have always relied on their young and pacy attackers for mounting effective counter-attacks to create goal-scoring opportunities. One such player who has made an impact this season in the final third for Leipzig is Christopher Nkunku, who had the most assist for the club in the Bundesliga this season.

Nkuku has played a wide variety of roles under Nagelsmann this term, operating as an attacking midfielder, winger and even a lone striker at times. But against Atletico Madrid, it is expected that he will play behind the striker, preferably on the left, which would allow him to cut inside on his right foot and create chances aplenty.

The task of keeping the former PSG player in check will invariably fall on Atletico Madrid's right-back Kieran Trippier. The former Tottenham star has improved his defensive contribution under Simeone. He will have to be alert against Nkuku to make sure that the Leipzig man does not get to stray too deep into opposition territory while attacking down the flank.

#4: Jose Gimenez (Atletico Madrid) vs Patrik Schick (Leipzig)

CA Osasuna vs Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Had Timo Werner still been with Leipzig, his battle against Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez would've been one of the key ones on the pitch. Nonetheless, Patrik Schick will have his task cut out against Gimenez as the Champions League debutants look to extend their stay in the competition this season.

Gimenez has spent a lot of time on the sidelines in 2019-20 due to an injury. However, he is now back in the fold and will likely play a central role in the Atletico Madrid defence for the remainder of the season.

Schick has not scored in the Champions League in three appearances. But he was the only Leipzig player to reach a double-digit goal tally in the Bundesliga other than Timo Werner, a fact that will not be lost on Atletico Madrid.

