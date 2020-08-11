Atletico Madrid are set to face off against RB Leipzig in a one-off UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash on August 13 at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Both teams have their own contrasting yet effective brand of football that has seen them progress till here, which makes for an interesting match-up between the two.

If topping Group G was not enough of a demonstration of RB Leipzig's exuberant style of play, they sent last season's finalists Tottenham Hotspur packing through a 4-0 aggregate win over two legs in the Round of 16 to genuinely announce themselves as contenders.

As for Atleti, Diego Simeone's side continue to spring surprises in the Champions League. The Spanish giants beat Liverpool in their previous two-legged games, courtesy of a couple of howlers from Adrian in goal.

Their solid, well-constructed configuration is what gives them victories, and over time, Atletico have proved they can upstage anyone on the day. The same is indicated by the fact that they have reached the last eight of the Champions League for the fifth time in seven seasons, a feat only bettered by Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

On that note, we bring all you need to know ahead of the eagerly-anticipated UCL quarterfinal between Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid: Head-to-head

This will be the first-ever competitive fixture between RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid.

RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid: Form Guide

Last five matches (in all competitions)

RB Leipzig: D-W-L-D-W

Atletico Madrid: D-W-W-D-W

RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid: Team News

Timo Werner, a huge contributor in Leipzig's UCL run, recently completed a move to Chelsea

RB Leipzig

Yussuf Poulsen is expected to be fit in time for this one after having sustained an injury at the back-end of the Bundesliga campaign. Ibrahima Konate remains a long-term casualty for Leipzig owing to a hip setback. Timo Werner, who glittered throughout the campaign, made the sensational move to Chelsea for £47.5 million.

The German powerhouse should retain their usual shape of three at the back and two up top.

Injuries: Ibrahima Konate

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Angel Correa is quarantined at home after he tested positive for COVID-19

Atletico Madrid

The biggest blow to Simeone is the unfortunate medical condition of Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko, who both tested positive for COVID-19 and have been asked to remain quarantined at home.

Thomas Partey remains doubtful due to a muscular problem, but otherwise, Atleti have a fully fit squad travelling to Portugal.

Injuries: Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko (unavailable)

Doubtful: Thomas Partey

Suspensions: None

RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid: Probable XI

RB Leipzig predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Peter Gulacsi; Lukas Klostermann, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg; Nordi Mukiele, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Angelino; Christopher Nkunku; Patrick Schick, Yussuf Poulsen

Atletico Madrid predicted XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Renan Lodi; Marcos Llorente, Thomas Partey, Saul Niguez, Koke; Joao Felix, Diego Costa

RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid: Match Prediction

Diego Simeone is set to architect another masterclass in Portugal

It's a hard one to call, but you can expect Julian Nagelsmann's side to boss possession and play at a higher tempo.

While quarterfinal debutants Leipzig have the firepower up front, Atleti contain the mentality and experience in these stages. They should edge this game through a goal from a set-piece or on the break.

Atletico Madrid's unbeaten run in all competitions should extend to 19 matches, with their front two proving more clinical than the opposition's.

Predicted score: RB Leipzig 1-2 Atletico Madrid

