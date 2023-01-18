RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20, 2023

RB Leipzig will entertain league leaders Bayern Munich at the Red Bull Arena on Friday (January 20) as they resume their Bundesliga campaign following a nine-week hiatus..

The hosts have seen an uptick in form in recent games, going unbeaten in their last eight league outings. In their previous outing, goals from André Silva and Xaver Schlager helped Leipzig to a 2-1 win at Werder Bremen. It was their fourth win on the spin.

Bayern, meanwhile, have won their last five league games and have won ten straight matches across competitions. Goals from Serge Gnabry and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting helped them beat Schalke 2-0 last time around.

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 15 times across competitions. Bayern lead 9-1.

Four of their last five meetings have produced over 2.5 goals, including the DFB Supercup final in July, which Bayern won 5-3.

Leipzig are unbeatrn at home in Bundesliga this season, keeping four clean sheets in seven games.

Munich have won their last three away games, keeping two clean sheets.

The visitors have the best attacking record in the competition, scoring 49 goals in 15 games. Leipzig have scored 30 goals in 15 games, which is the third-best attacking record in the competition.

Munich have the best defensive record in the Bundesliga, conceding 13 goals in 15 games.

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Prediction

The hosts will be without in-form attacker Christopher Nkunku. They have scored at least twice in their last seven home games in Bundesliga, and the trend should continue.

RB Leipzig English @RBLeipzig_EN David Raum (ankle) and Janis Blaswich (calf) returned to training today.



(knee) completed an individual session. David Raum (ankle) and Janis Blaswich (calf) returned to training today. @Abdou_diallo_ (knee) completed an individual session. ℹ️ David Raum (ankle) and Janis Blaswich (calf) returned to training today.@Abdou_diallo_ (knee) completed an individual session. https://t.co/P5rvziUb05

Munich have enjoyed a solid run in recent games and are expected to continue their fine form. As both teams are playing their first competitive game after more than two months, they might be a bit rusty.

Nonethelss, the visitors should have more than enough firepower to see themselves through.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-3 Bayern Munich

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Bayern to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Jamal Musiala to score or assist anytime - Yes

Poll : 0 votes