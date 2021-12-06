RB Leipzig vs Manchester City - 3 key battles to watch out for | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

RB Leipzig and Manchester City square off at the Red Bull Arena tomorrow in their final group encounter of the 2021/22 Champions League season. Leipzig have already been eliminated from the last-16 race but are still hoping to secure passage into the Europa League.

The Sky Blues, meanwhile, have sealed top spot in Group A following their 2-1 victory over PSG last month. Ending the group stage on a high is now their aim.

The sides last met on the opening day of the Champions League group stage with City overcoming Leipzig in a 6-3 thriller at the Etihad. But what's in store in the reverse fixture?

Ahead of kick-off, let's look at the three key battles that could shape the outcome of their clash:

#3 Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) vs Angelino (RB Leipzig)

Mahrez will be a huge test of Leipzig

Angelino has been devilishly good for Leipzig. He's the 'one who got away' for City with the club once having the Spaniard on their books.

With Leipzig, he's stood out for his attacking qualities, contributing 24 goals and assists since last season. But Angelino will also have to be wary of Riyad Mahrez's presence down the same flank.

The Algerian is a proficient creator who thrives in spaces. His penchant for cutting inside before shooting and exquisite crossing ability will need the utmost attention from Angelino.

#2 Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) vs Fernandinho (Manchester City)

Nkunku is one of the hottest properties right now

Christopher Nkunku has been a revelation this season. With 14 goals and nine assists in all competitions, the Frenchman is currently one of the hottest properties in European football.

The 24-year-old famously scored a sensational hat-trick against City on the opening day, albeit in a losing cause. But it showed how devastating he can be when given the room to thrive.

GOAL @goal Christopher Nkunku is on fire this season 🔥



2️⃣1️⃣ Games

1️⃣4️⃣ Goals

9️⃣ Assists Christopher Nkunku is on fire this season 🔥2️⃣1️⃣ Games1️⃣4️⃣ Goals9️⃣ Assists https://t.co/llzPl9QNM6

Fernandinho will have the Herculean task of subduing the in-form attacker. His ball-winning skills and ability to break up opposition attacks will be vital in keeping Nkunku at bay.

#1 Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) vs Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig)

Silva is enjoying his best spell in front of goal

Bernardo Silva's campaign is gaining steam. He struck twice at the weekend to match his best-ever league tally in a season with seven - and we're not even halfway through yet!

It's a testament to the Portuguese winger's rich vein of form, and he'll be eager to channel that into Europe and open his account for the season.

B/R Football @brfootball 4 goals in 5 games for Bernardo Silva ♨️ 4 goals in 5 games for Bernardo Silva ♨️ https://t.co/7k6Q3E19lW

But the job of keeping him quiet will fall on the shoulders of Nordi Mukiele, another young player rising to prominence this season. He's a force offensively, but struggles against pacy and unpredictable wingers.

Also Read Article Continues below

It'll be interesting to see how he copes with the might of Silva.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava