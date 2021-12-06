RB Leipzig vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with its final round of group stage matches this week as Manchester City take on RB Leipzig on Tuesday. Manchester City have been impressive this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

RB Leipzig are in third place in Group A at the moment and face an uphill battle this week. The German side parted ways with Jesse Marsch over the weekend and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this game.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are at the top of their group at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Cityzens eased past PSG in their previous Champions League game and will be confident ahead of this match.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

Manchester City have an excellent record against RB Leipzig and have won the only game played between the two teams. RB Leipzig have never managed a victory against Manchester City and will want to create history this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in September this year and ended in a 6-3 victory for Manchester City. RB Leipzig gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to be more robust in this fixture.

RB Leipzig form guide: L-L-W-L-W

Manchester City form guide: W-W-W-W-W

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Team News

RB Leipzig have a depleted squad

RB Leipzig

Amadou Haidara, Yussuf Poulsen, Dani Olmo, and Ilaix Moriba are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Willi Orban and Hugo Novoa spent the weekend in quarantine and are unlikely to feature in this game.

Injured: Amadou Haidara, Yussuf Poulsen, Dani Olmo, Ilaix Moriba, Marcelo Saracchi, Marcel Halstenberg

Doubtful: Willi Orban, Hugo Novoa

Suspended: None

Manchester City have an excellent side

Manchester City

Ferran Torres remains Manchester City's only fitness concern and will not be available for this game. Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, and Jack Grealish have recovered from their injuries and are available for selection.

Injured: Ferran Torres

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-3): Peter Gulacsi; Lukas Klostermann, Mohamed Simakan, Josko Gvardiol; Nordi Mukiele, Tyler Adams, Konrad Laimer, Angelino; Christopher Nkunku, Emil Forsberg, Andre Silva

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zack Steffen; Kyle Walker, Nathan Ake, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have already cemented their place at the top of Group A and are set to rest some of their key players this week. The Cityzens have commendable squad depth and are in impeccable form at the moment.

RB Leipzig are a club in turmoil at the moment and will need to adapt to a new system with a heavily depleted squad. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-3 Manchester City

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi