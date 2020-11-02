RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

RB Leipzig are set to welcome Paris Saint-Germain to the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday for their next UEFA Champions League group stage game.

RB Leipzig come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Austrian midfielder Hannes Wolf, on loan from RB Leipzig, scored the only goal of the game to ensure victory for Marco Rose's Borussia Monchengladbach.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, beat Nantes 3-0 on Sunday in Ligue 1.

Goals from former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera, superstar attacker Kylian Mbappe and Spain international Pablo Sarabia ensured a comfortable victory for Thomas Tuchel's side.

⌛️ C'est terminé à La Beaujoire, victoire 3⃣ buts à 0⃣ des Parisiens !#FCNPSG pic.twitter.com/4gROjdU682 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) October 31, 2020

RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head

RB Leipzig have faced Paris Saint-Germain once in an official fixture, in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals last season.

Advertisement

Paris Saint-Germain thrashed RB Leipzig 3-0, with goals from captain Marquinhos, experienced Argentine attacker Angel Di Maria and left-back Juan Bernat securing PSG's spot in the finals of the competition.

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: D-W-W-W-L

Paris Saint-Germain form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-W-W

RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain Team News

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann will be unable to call upon the services of French defender Nordi Mukiele, German right-back Lukas Klostermann, Austria international Konrad Laimer and young German attacker Fabrice Hartmann, who are all out injured.

Injured: Konrad Laimer, Lukas Klostermann, Nordi Mukiele, Fabrice Hartmann

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain will be without star attacker Neymar, Germany international Julian Draxler, midfielder Leandro Paredes, striker Mauro Icardi, Italian midfielder Marco Verratti and left-back Juan Bernat, who are nursing injuries.

Injured: Neymar, Julian Draxler, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Juan Bernat, Mauro Icardi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-5-2): Peter Gulacsi, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg, Benjamin Henrichs, Kevin Kampl, Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku, Angelino, Yussuf Poulsen, Emil Forsberg

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas, Alessandro Florenzi, Abdou Diallo, Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa, Marquinhos, Ander Herrera, Danilo Pereira, Angel Di Maria, Moise Kean, Kylian Mbappe

RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

RB Leipzig were thrashed 5-0 by Manchester United in their previous Champions League game, and the subsequent loss to Borussia Monchengladbach has increased the pressure on the team. Manager Julian Nagelsmann will hope that this wobble does not lead to any significant drop in confidence, and a result against Paris Saint-Germain would be a welcome one.

Advertisement

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, have not been consistent. The Parisiens did not enjoy the best of transfer windows in the summer, and that lack of investment could prove to be crucial, as injuries continue to pile up.

A close match is on the cards. With both German managers renowned for their tactical prowess, a draw seems to be a probably result for this fixture.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Also Read: Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21