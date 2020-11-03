RB Leipzig vs PSG | 5 players to watch out for | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Leipzig - PSG may not have much of a history in the UEFA Champions League compared to that of other fixtures, but these two sides are gradually making their mark in the competition.

The two sides met in the semi-finals of the Champions League last season, where goals from Marquinhos, Angel di Maria and Juan Bernat inspired PSG to a 3-0 win in Lisbon.

Neymar Jr., PSG's €222 million acquisition from Barcelona, was a key player in that game. But after limping off against Istanbul Basaksehir on Matchday 2 of this season's competition, he is unavailable for the game at Leipzig.

OFFICIAL: PSG without Kylian Mbappe for the trip to Leipzig on top of Neymar, Marco Verratti, Mauro Icardi & Julian Draxler’s absences. #UCL https://t.co/P5oWpxgyEv — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) November 3, 2020

Kylian Mbappe is also ruled out of the Leipzig game with a hamstring injury; he faces a test in 48 hours to determine the extent of his injury. Nevertheless, Thomas Tuchel has a bevvy of stars to call upon who could make an impact in this game, as does his counterpart on the touchline, Julien Nagelsmann.

On that note, let's take a look at five players from either team to keep an eye on in this intriguing matchup:

#5 Moise Kean (PSG)

PSG striker Moise Kean

The Italian youngster, who is only 20 years old, had a disappointing spell at Everton. However, a change of scenery has done him wonders. After arriving in Paris, Moise Kean has looked like a player reborn.

Advertisement

Mauro Icardi's injury meant that Kean got a chance in PSG's first team, an opportunity he grabbed with both hands. The former Juventus starlet grabbed a brace in each of PSG's games in Dijon and Istanbul Basaksehir, scoring four goals in his last three games for the Parisian club.

Four goals in three games.



It's time for RB Leipzig to meet Moise Kean.



😎 pic.twitter.com/8o8tdBA0k8 — Goal (@goal) November 3, 2020

Kean's knack for being at the right place at the right time might come in handy against a Leipzig side who've looked a bit disorganised at the back of late. In the absence of Neymar, Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Tuchel will need Kean to step up and deliver. If the player's recent form is anything to go by, he should be up for the challenge.

#4 Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig)

RB Leipzig star Christopher N'kunku

Advertisement

The former PSG youngster, Christopher N'kunku, will obviously look to get one over his old teammates, especially after losing 3-0 against them last season.

N'kunku has no regrets on his move to Germany, labelling it an 'absolutely correct decision' in an interview with Kicker earlier this week.

“I played over 50 games, scored goals, provided assists, reached the semi-finals of the Champions League and played for the top spot in the Bundesliga. So, the move wasn’t such a bad idea. I can now say that it’s worth leaving your comfort zone to grow,” said N'kunku.

His recent form has been iffy. With N'kunku looking quiet against both Manchester United and Borussia Monchengladbach, Leipzig failed to score in both games. Clearly, he's an important cog in Nagelsmann's wheel, having provided more assists and chances (13 and 74 respectively) than any other player for Leipzig last season.

N'kunku's direct running and cleverness on the ball could cause PSG plenty of problems. Julian Nagelsmann could be counting on him to ensure that the likes of Youssuf Poulsen and Alexander Sorloth prosper up front.