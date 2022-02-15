RB Leipzig vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

RB Leipzig are set to play Real Sociedad at the Red Bull Arena on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League.

RB Leipzig come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Steffen Baumgart's Koln in the Bundesliga. Goals from French attacker Christopher Nkunku, Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo and Spanish left-back Angelino ensured victory for Domenico Tedesco's RB Leipzig. Young winger Tim Lemperle scored the goal for Koln.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, beat Robert Moreno's Granada 2-0 in La Liga. A first-half penalty from star attacker Mikel Oyarzabal and a second-half goal from Brazilian midfielder Rafinha sealed the deal for Imanol Alguacil's Real Sociedad.

RB Leipzig vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

This is the first time RB Leipzig are facing Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League.

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-W-W-W

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: W-D-D-W-D

RB Leipzig vs Real Sociedad Team News

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig will be without German left-back Marcel Halstenberg. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Domenico Tedesco is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Marcel Halstenberg

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil will be without forward Carlos Fernandez, veteran left-back Nacho Monreal and young attacker Ander Barrenetxea. Midfielder Martin Zubimendi is suspended.

Injured: Ander Barrenetxea, Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Martin Zubimendi

RB Leipzig vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Peter Gulacsi, Nordi Mukiele, Mohamed Simakan, Josko Gvardiol, Lukas Klostermann, Kevin Kampl, Konrad Laimer, Benjamin Henrichs, Emil Forsberg, Yussuf Poulsen, Dominik Szoboszlai

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Remiro, Andoni Gorosabel, Aritz Elustondo, Robin Le Normand, Diego Rico, Adnan Januzaj, Asier Illarramendi, Mikel Merino, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alexander Sorloth, Alexander Isak

RB Leipzig vs Real Sociedad Prediction

RB Leipzig have thrived under the management of Domenico Tedesco, and have enjoyed some good results in the Bundesliga. French midfielder Christopher Nkunku has been in excellent form this season, while Croatian centre-back Josko Gvardiol has caught the attention with his performances as well.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Most goals and assists across Champions League + Europe's top 5 leagues this season:



Robert Lewandowski - 38

Mo Salah - 32

Karim Benzema - 30

Kylian Mbappe - 29

Thomas Muller - 27

Christopher Nkunku - 26

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are 6th in the league, and boast some interesting players as well. Swedish striker Alexander Isak and Spain international Mikel Oyarzabal are the attacking stars of the side, with Isak in particular linked with some top European clubs.

A close match is on the cards, but RB Leipzig should be able to win.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-0 Real Sociedad

Edited by Abhinav Anand