RB Salzburg 0-2 Liverpool: 3 Key observations from the game | UEFA Champions League 19/20 

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
11 Dec 2019, 12:16 IST

RB Salzburg v Liverpool FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League
RB Salzburg v Liverpool FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Liverpool travelled to Salzburg for the crunch Champions League group stage decider on Matchday 6. To qualify for the next round, the European champions had to either win or draw the game against RB Salzburg. Liverpool won the game 0-2 at the end, going into the Round of 16 as winners of the group.

The match was an open contest, with both sides playing exciting and attacking football. The opening minutes of the game saw both sides have spells of possession, with each side trying to take control of the game. The game saw a total of 33 shots on goal combined. RB Salzburg had some great chances in the first half and they had pinned the European Champions in their own box.

The second half saw Liverpool players pick up the pace and try to score the first goal of the match. They finally scored, with Naby Keita heading a Sadio Mane cross into the host's goal. The second goal came just a minute later when Mohammad Salah scored a brilliant goal from an almost impossible angle with his weaker right foot. The home side tried to come back into the game, but the European Champions had enough control of the game to win.

Let's take a look at the three key observations from the game:

#3 RB Salzburg fail to capitalize on early momentum

RB Salzburg v Liverpool FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League
RB Salzburg v Liverpool FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League

The home side started the game with an attacking mindset and with an intent to take control of the game by scoring an early goal. The attacking players of the hosts had scored three goals past Liverpool at Anfield and were aware of the visitors' vulnerability at the back.

They bypassed the Reds' midfield with some beautiful one-twos, but couldn't take advantage of this attacking momentum in the final third. The players didn't simply shoot with accuracy for all their hard work in building up the attack.

Salzburg had 11 shots as compared to Liverpool's 22 shots on goal. But, unfortunately, none of those 11 shots were on target. The home side fell to Liverpool's ruthless and continuous attacking play in the second half.

RB Salzburg had their chances to make an impact on the result of the game despite having half the shots Liverpool had, but they couldn't score against the European champions.

