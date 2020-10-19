RB Salzburg vs Lokomotiv Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

RB Salzburg will take on Lokomotiv Moscow in the opening fixture of the UEFA Champions League campaign. This Group A fixture will be played at the Red Bull Arena, Salzburg on Wednesday night.

The hosts secured the place in the elite European competition earlier this month as they defeated Maccabi Tel Aviv FC 5-2 on aggregate in the playoffs.

With Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich in Group A, both of these sides will have to treat all group matches as do or die, starting with this one.

RB Salzburg vs Lokomotiv Moscow Head-to-Head

This mid-week clash will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides. In terms of current form, both have enjoyed similar outcomes from their recent games and are unbeaten in their last six games.

RB Salzburg form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Lokomotiv Moscow: W-W-W-W-D

Advertisement

RB Salzburg vs Lokomotiv Moscow Team News

There are a couple of injury concerns for Salzburg head coach Jesse Marsch heading into the fixture, as defender Oumar Solet, who has been nursing an ACL injury since January, and midfielder Antoine Bernede, are expected to play no part in this group stage fixture.

The Austrian club recently announced the signing of the USA international Brenden Aaronson and the 19-year-old will join the club in the January transfer window.

Injured: Oumar Solet (ACL), Antoine Bernede (shin)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lokomotiv manager Marko Nikolic has no fresh injury concerns to deal with. Dmitri Barinov is the only player on the treatment table as he is nursing a long-term knee injury.

Mikhail Lysov has only played one Russian Premier League this season and has not been named in their squad for the Champions League.

Injured: Dmitri Barinov (knee)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

RB Salzburg vs Lokomotiv Moscow Predicted XI

RB Salzburg predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Cican Stankovic; Andreas Ulmer, Maximilian Wöber, Jerome Onguene, Albert Vallci; Mohamed Kamara, Enock Mwepu; Dominik Szoboszlai, Noah Okafor; Sekou Koita, Patson Daka

Advertisement

Lokomotiv Moscow Predicted XI (4-5-1): Guilherme; Dmitry Zhivoglyadov, Vedran Corluka, Murilo Cerqueira, Maciej Rybus; Eder, Daniil Kulikov, Anton Miranchuk, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Rifat Zhemaletdinov; Fedor Smolov

RB Salzburg vs Lokomotiv Moscow Prediction

RB Salzburg look like the better side of the two at the moment, having scored 32 goals in just seven games across all competitions and conceding only six goals. They currently lead the Austrian Bundesliga standings.

Lokomotiv, like Salzburg, are unbeaten since the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign, having scored 11 goals and conceded seven. Though their stats pale in comparison to those of Salzburg, Lokomotiv have a better, more experienced squad and can inflict the first loss of the season on Salzburg.

Prediction: RB Salzburg 1-1 Lokomotiv Moscow