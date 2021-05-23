Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal: 5 talking points as reigning champions fail to defend title despite  comeback win | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid did all they could on the final day of the season as their game against Villarreal ended in a 2-1 victory for the reigning champions but it was not enough to win the league as Atletico Madrid won their game and lifted their 11th La Liga title.

Yeremi Pino's early lead was cancelled out by Karim Benzema in the 87th minute, while Luka Modric completed the comeback for the hosts, scoring a well-taken goal in injury time.

The hosts conceded early in the game and looked the second-best side on the pitch for the first 45 minutes, as Unai Emery's men looked like they had it all in control.

Madrid started the second half brightly and found the back of the net through Benzema's header in the 55th minute, only for it to be ruled out after a lengthy VAR review.

Zinedine Zidane's men then displayed their incredible fighting spirit as they staged a comeback with two goals in five minutes. Though Madrid ended their season with a win, they have endured a disappointing 2020-21 campaign without silverware.

With the La Liga season coming to an end with a last-day title triumph for Atletico, here we take a look at the five talking points from Madrid's inspiring victory.

#5 Wasteful Real Madrid get their job done with two late goals

Real Madrid did not look organized at all for the first 45 minutes of the game and lost possession quite often. There was no clear communication in defence and they struggled to create chances from the back.

Yeremi Pino was allowed a bit too much space in the box and was easily able to beat Eder Militao for the ball to score the opening goal in the 20th minute.

When the game resumed after the break, Real Madrid attacked with renewed vigour but chose quantity over quality as the likes of Karim Benzema and Asensio failed to even get their shots on target due to the wayward passes into the box.

Their perseverance paid off as Benzema equalised in the 87th minute with a sweet strike into the top-right corner and later set up Luka Modric's stunning goal.

#4 Villarreal miss out on Europa League qualification but can still qualify for Champions League

While title defence was at stake for Real Madrid in this game, Villarreal too were fighting for an automatic Europa League qualification spot here.

Before the game, the Yellow Submarine were guaranteed to feature in one of the UEFA competitions next season, but their hopes of a spot in the Europa League were wiped out as they finished seventh in the standings after today's game.

As things stand they are still eligible to feature in the upcoming Europa Conference League but can still claim a Champions League spot if they beat Manchester United in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

