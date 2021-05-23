Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal: Player Ratings as Los Blancos comeback not enough to prevent Atletico title win | LaLiga 2020-21

LaLiga Santander's title race went down to the very final match week, but defending champions Real Madrid were ultimately dethroned by cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid.

Los Blancos pulled off a stunning 2-1 comeback win against Unai Emery's Villarreal, with goals coming in the 87th and 92nd minute. However, it was of little consequence as Atleti won by the same scoreline away at Real Valladolid, which sealed what is only their second title since the turn of the century.

Zinedine Zidane was boosted by the return of star defender Raphael Varane into the starting XI as he replaced Nacho Fernandez. Miguel Gutierrez kept his place in the side for a third successive game in Ferland Mendy's absence, and Fede Valverde continued to deputise for the COVID-stricken Toni Kroos.

Real Madrid received a massive boost in the first half as Oscar Plano gave Real Valladolid a shock lead over league leaders Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla.

However, just minutes later, an impressive Villarreal delivered a hammer blow to Real Madrid's title hopes as 18-year-old starlet Yeremi Pino broke the deadlock in the capital in the 20th minute. The young Spaniard took a brilliant touch to control the ball inside the Real Madrid box and dispatched the ball past Thibaut Courtois.

Los Blancos were kept at bay by the Yellow Submarine, who defended in two blocks of four and didn't afford the hosts any space to exploit.

18y 214d - Yeremy Pino 🇪🇸 has become the youngest opponent player to score at Real Madrid in #LaLiga this century (18 years old & 214 days). Timely@Eng_Villarreal#RealMadridVillarreal pic.twitter.com/zx0wpwS3Jg — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 22, 2021

With both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid heading into half-time trailing by a goal, the title race was very much alive. Real Madrid came out all guns blazing in the second half and restricted Villarreal to their own half, racking up a much higher number of attempts.

They were far more threatening in the second half as they looked to restore parity to the scoreline while still within a shout for the title. Karim Benzema spurned a glorious opportunity after Rodrygo Goes won the ball from Geronimo Rulli as the French superstar scuffed his shot from inside the box.

Benzema was in the thick of things on another occasion in the second half as he headed home from a lovely cross put in by Casemiro, but VAR chalked the goal off for offside. By the 67th minute, however, Atletico Madrid had not only canceled out Valladolid's goal but also took the lead via a superb finish from Luis Suarez.

It was *just* offside for Benzema 😶



Real Madrid need to score two goals to keep their Liga hopes alive... pic.twitter.com/91cS124Xbs — Goal (@goal) May 22, 2021

With less than five minutes of regulation time left on the clock, Real Madrid pulled a goal back after Benzema planted the ball in the top-right corner with a sumptuous finish. Real Madrid completed their comeback over Unai Emery's men after Luka Modric took a touch on the edge of the area before smashing it into the back of the net in the 92nd minute.

For what it's worth, it was an incredible sequence of events in the final match week of LaLiga Santander 2020/21 as the title race went down to the wire between the two capital giants.

In the end, Los Rojiblancos won the title with 86 points, and Real Madrid ended the season in second place. The game also marks confirmation of the fact that Zidane's side have ended the season trophyless for the first time in 11 years.

Here's how the Real Madrid players fared in their superb comeback win over Villarreal at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Real Madrid v Villarreal CF - La Liga Santander

Thibaut Courtois — 6/10

The towering Belgian usually makes himself big to block attempts such as Yeremi Pino's, but his decision to go low cost his side. Didn't have much else to do.

Alvaro Odriozola — 6.5/10

Odriozola provided a constant outlet down the right, attempted most crosses on the pitch (six), and created one chance. Could have done better for the opener as he failed to spot Pino's run due to Carlos Bacca's presence.

Eder Militao — 6.5/10

Did well to cope with the threat of the likes of Bacca and Gerard Moreno at the back, but failed to react in time to the ball that led to Pino's goal. His recovery pace was vital in dealing with Villarreal's breaks, particularly in the first half.

Raphael Varane — 6.5/10

Was bypassed far too easily in the first half but found a footing in the game after the restart. Won all three of his aerial duels and was tidy on the ball.

Miguel Gutierrez — 7/10

While the youngster has been in great touch over the last few games and he continued his fine form with another decent display. Did well to cope with the pressure applied by Emery's men on his flank (39% of their attacks came down that side) and bombed forward regularly as well.

Fede Valverde — 7/10

A combative display in the middle of the park from the Uruguayan, who won more duels (seven of 12) than any player across both sides. Completed a staggering game-high five take-ons. However, Valverde couldn't do much to help break a stubborn Villarreal down.

Casemiro — 7/10

Did well to protect his backline and nearly helped Real Madrid equalise with a superb cross, but the subsequent goal from Benzema was chalked off. Won six of his eight duels and made six tackles and interceptions, more than anyone on the pitch. Spurned a brilliant chance in the final minute of the first half.

🔎 | FOCUS



Luka Modrić vs Villarreal:



👌 102 touches (most)

⚽️ 1 goal

🔑 3 key passes (most)

🔭 7/11 acc. long balls (most)

👟 68/80 acc. passes

⚔️ 4/6 duels won

🧲 2 interceptions

📈 8.2 SofaScore rating



He gave it his all for Los Blancos today! 👏👏#RealMadridVillarreal pic.twitter.com/Aex5DhJFfF — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) May 22, 2021

Luka Modric — 8.5/10

Another game, another Man of the Match-worthy display from Luka Modric. His display was perhaps not as eye-catching as some of his others this season but did well to control proceedings for his side in the middle.

Created more chances (three) and had more touches (102) than anyone in the game. Sealed the result with a stunning strike from the edge of the area in the 92nd minute.

Marco Asensio — 5/10

Utterly ineffective in the first half. Was merely a passenger and added little to no impetus to Real Madrid's overall play in the final third. Poor.

Karim Benzema — 8.5/10

Didn't have the greatest of first halves and was unlucky to see a potential equaliser ruled out. Missed arguably one of the best chances in the game in the second half.

However, Benzema came up clutch for Real Madrid once again with a late equaliser and an assist for Modric's winner. Another vital display from the Frenchman who had to make do with barely any service in the final third.

Vinicius Jr — 5/10

Similar to Asensio, failed to provide any real threat whatsoever to his side. Took up decent positions, but poor decision making let him down too often. Ran into walls of yellow and failed to find a way past them. Forgettable display.

Substitutes

Real Madrid v Villarreal CF - La Liga Santander

Isco (56', Asensio) — 5.5/10

Offered more than Asensio could in a shorter spell and did well to get into great positions, but couldn't find the back of the net for Real Madrid.

Rodrygo Goes (56', Vinicius) — 7/10

One of Real Madrid's best players in the second half since coming on. His energy and pressing led to one of their best chances of the game for Benzema, and he created the 87th-minute equaliser with a darting run. Great cameo.

Mariano Diaz (68', Casemiro) — 4/10

The striker came on to provide some impetus in attack but failed to have any impact. Got into a brilliant position on the counter to play his onrushing teammates through on goal but squandered the chance miserably.

Marcelo (68', Gutierrez) — 5/10

Produced one great whipped cross from the far left, which caused the visitors a problem in their box, but the Real Madrid veteran nothing else of significance.

Nacho (68', Odriozola) — 5.5/10

Came on to shore things up on the right and was tidy on the ball but couldn't produce anything substantial. Decent.

Also read: Ranking the 5 most likely destinations for Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane