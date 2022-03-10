Real Madrid 3-1 PSG (3-2 on aggregate): Player ratings as Karim Benzema inspires spectacular comeback | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

A career-defining display from Karim Benzema saw Real Madrid overturn a two-goal deficit against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to secure qualification into the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

The 13-time champions trailed the French giants by one goal heading into the match at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti made two changes to the side that suffered a defeat three weeks ago. Nacho Fernandez came in for the injured Ferland Mendy, while Federico Valverde started in midfield in place of Casemiro, who was suspended.

For PSG, the big news in the build-up to the game surrounded Kylian Mbappe's fitness but the France international was given the all-clear to start the game.

A fast start to the match saw both sides play at a high tempo and test both goalkeepers, although it was the visitors who had the better chances.

Mbappe put the ball in the back of the net in the 34th minute after being played through by Nuno Mendes. However, the goal was disallowed for a marginal offside decision.

The 23-year-old was not to be denied five minutes later when he raced in thanks to a through ball by Neymar Jr. He showed great technique to evade challenges from Real Madrid's defenders before slamming the ball home into the bottom left corner.

Mbappe thought he had a second nine minutes into the second half but was again pulled up for what was a more obvious offside decision.

With 30 minutes to go, PSG were seemingly in cruise control and had a two-goal cushion to sail through to the last eight. However, from this position of authority, the Parisians conspired to shoot themselves in the foot.

First, Gianluigi Donnarumma dilly-dallied on the ball in the six-yard box and got dispossed by Karim Benzema. The ball fell to Vinicius Junior, who promptly squared the ball back to his skipper for him to draw Real Madrid level from close range on the hour mark.

The PSG players lost their heads and the plot soon after this. Vinicius went close in the 73rd minute and Real Madrid went ahead on the night just three minutes later.

Luka Modric's darting run through midfield saw him play Vinicius through. The Brazilian had seemingly wasted the chance when the PSG defense came back en-masse but he still managed to find Modric on the edge of the area.

From there, the Croatian played Benzema through with a pin-point pass and the Frenchman made no mistake to level the tie.

Real Madrid went ahead in the tie less than two minutes later. PSG got dispossed straight from kickoff and Benzema took advantage of a melee in the box with an exquisite one-touch finish to complete his hat-trick.

This saw him become the oldest player in history to score a UEFA Champions League hat-trick, breaking the previous record held by Olivier Giroud.

The third goal sent the Bernabeu crowd into rupture. Real Madrid then brought their experience to the fore as they controlled proceedings for the rest of the game.

PSG capitulated in the space of 17 minutes and there was a feeling of deja vu in the way they let their healthy advantage slip.

Here is a rundown of how both sets of players fared in the marquee fixture with Real Madrid taking a 3-2 win on aggreggate.

Player Ratings

Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois - 6.5/10

Courtois had a more eventful first half and made a couple of routine saves. He was untested for the entirety of the second half.

Nacho Fernandez - 6/10

The Real Madrid left-back did not offer too much of an attacking threat but held his defensive fort well, making three interceptions and two tackles. He was shown a first-half booking for a cynical tackle.

David Alaba - 6.5/10

Alaba created one chance and also made three clearances but was not put under too much pressure by the PSG attack.

Eder Militao - 7/10

The Brazil international put up a stellar display at the heart of the Real Madrid defense. Militao was on hand to mop up any loose balls on the few occasions that PSG ventured forward and put his body on the line when the need arose.

Dani Carvajal - 6.5/10

Carvajal struggled to get a hold of Kylian Mbappe in the first half but put in an improved showing after the break. He made vital defensive contributions and was issued a yellow card on the hour mark.

Federico Valverde - 7/10

The Uruguayan midfielder was a surprise addition but justified his inclusion with a fine display. He made four tackles in the game and was instrumental in ensuring PSG did not have gather momentum in the second half.

Toni Kroos - 6/10

The German's distribution helped Real Madrid control proceedings in the second half. His crosses from set-pieces also helped his side pose a threat before he was replaced by Eduardo Camavinga in the 56th minute

Luka Modric - 8.5/10

Modric started the game slowly but came alive in the final half hour. The 36-year-old belied his age and glided through midfield with a majestic performance to help Real Madrid scale through.

Modric got the assist for the second goal and completed all three of his dribbles as well as 86% of his passes.

Vinicius Junior - 8/10

The Brazil international was industrious on the night and did not give the PSG defenders any breathing space. Vinicius had a hand in all three Real Madrid goals and provided the assist for Benzema's first goal.

Karim Benzema - 9.5/10

Karim Benzema almost single-handedly eliminated PSG with one of the all-time great UEFA Champions League individual displays. Even during a tepid first half showing from his teammates, the France international was a bright spark in attack.

He showed his killer instincts in front of goal thrice in a short span to help his side into the last eight.

Marco Asensio - 5.5/10

Asensio was the least involved of all the Real Madrid attackers and was largely on the peripheries throughout the time he spent on the field. His substitution for Rodrygo in the 57th minute changed the course of the game and injected new life into Los Blancos' attack.

Substitutes

Eduardo Camavinga - 6.5/10

The France international came on for Kroos in the 56th minute and helped Real Madrid gain control in midfield.

Rodrygo - 7/10

The Brazil international had a hand in Real Madrid's third goal and his introduction for Asensio helped put the PSG defense on the backfoot.

Lucas Vazquez - 5.5/10

Lucas Vazquez came on for Carvajal in the 66th minute and was shown a booking for a cynical challenge on Mbappe with the Frenchman through on goal.

PSG

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 4.5/10

The Italy international made a number of routine saves in the first half. However, his moment of madness in the 60th minute set the chain of events in motion for PSG's elimination.

GOAL @goal Donnarumma gave it to Benzema on a plate Donnarumma gave it to Benzema on a plate 😬 https://t.co/w6YbLsLj8j

Nuno Mendes - 6/10

Mendes combined well with Mbappe in the first half to put PSG in the ascendancy but his influence in the game waned after the break.

Presnel Kimpembe - 5/10

The France international was one of the first PSG players to lose his cool when they went behind. He made a number of rash challenges and was shown a yellow card in the 83rd minute. However, Kimpembe also managed five clearances and two blocks.

Marquinhos - 5/10

Marquinhos' mishit clearance put the ball on a plate for Benzema to score his hat-trick. He also failed to inspire PSG with his leadership as his teammates lost the plot in the second half.

Achraf Hakimi - 5.5/10

Vinicius Junior's attacking output limited Hakimi's usual attacking contributions. He was the busiest PSG defender before making way for Julian Draxler with three minutes to go.

Leandro Paredes - 5.5/10

Paredes was shown an early booking and had a pass accuracy of 91.9% before being replaced by Idrissa Gueye in the 71st minute.

Marco Veratti - 5.5/10

Veratti was far from his best against Real Madrid and was guilty of giving the ball away on a number of occasions to put his side under pressure.

Danilo - 5/10

The Portugal midfielder was not very effective in his role in shielding the defense and was replaced by Angel di Maria as his side pushed for a second goal.

Kylian Mbappe - 8/10

Mbappe is the only PSG player to emerge from both games with any credit. He passed his audition in front of the Real Madrid faithful with flying colors and was let down by his lethargic teammates. The Frenchman put the ball in the net on three occasions but saw two goals chalked off due to offside.

Lionel Messi - 5.5/10

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner dropped deep to try and influence proceedings but was largely ineffectual. Messi rarely had a sight of goal and a late freekick that sailed narrowly over the bar was his most telling contribution in the game.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Lionel Messi hasn’t won a Champions League in the last 7 years Lionel Messi hasn’t won a Champions League in the last 7 years 😔 https://t.co/x1nSRYVdwZ

Neymar Jr. - 6/10

Neymar provided the assist for PSG's only goal of the night but other than that, the world's most expensive player failed to sparkle when it mattered most.

Substitutes

Idrissa Gueye - 5.5/10

The Senegal international replaced Leandro Paredes in the 71st minute and made one interception in the time he spent on the field.

Angel di Maria - 5/10

Di Maria was a late addition to the game but did not make too much of an impact.

Julian Draxler - N/A

The former Schalke 04 man came on with three minutes to go and barely had a touch of the ball.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra