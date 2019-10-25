Real Madrid: 4 Clubs that could revive Isco's career

It all came crashing down for Isco once Julen Lopetegui was sacked by Real Madrid after a woeful start to their league campaign in 2018.

It was not that long that Isco was touted as 'the future' of Real Madrid by the Spanish coach. Cristiano Ronaldo had just decided to leave sunny Spain behind for a fresh challenge at Juventus.

At that time, Real Madrid were undergoing something of a transition as Zinedine Zidane had just left the club after guiding the Los Blancos to three successive Champions League trophies.

Zidane had always favoured the former Malaga midfielder and Lopetegui, his successor was also inclined to build a team which featured the Spanish playmaker heavily. However, with a string of average results to show for, Lopetegui parted ways with the Madrid club and Santiago Solari took over the reins at the Bernabeu.

It is from here that things went distinctively downhill for a man who was touted to have a bright future with the record Spanish champions.

With a career that has been stop-start at best since and the Spanish media claiming that Isco may well be moved on sooner rather than later, it seems likely that he will be sold in the January transfer window coming up. As unfortunate as that might be, if Isco were likely to move in January or perhaps in the summer, where would he end up in all likelihood?

There's a lot of money doing rounds in the betting pool on that side of the market. It's a strange affair, these transfers of high-quality players especially ones from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

These affairs are as unpredictable as the matter of where the ball stops on a roulette spin. You'd never know where he would end up making his next stop, but the following are clubs he could do a good job at. These clubs might not have necessarily been linked to the playmaker, but going by the Spaniard's profile and the club's requirements, these clubs could be a great fit.

#1 Manchester City

Pep Guardiola always liked Isco as a player. It was long ago when the Spanish playmaker was turning heads at Malaga, and Pep Guardiola had taken a liking to him.

Over the last couple of seasons, speculation has been rife that Pep would indeed make a move for Isco to play in his star-studded Manchester City side.

It was only this past summer that Pep had to come out and deny rumours that Isco would sign for the Manchester side. However, since then, Pep is now aware that David Silva may well be playing his final season in England with his contract is up in the summer.

It seems possible now that Guardiola may look at the technical qualities Isco possesses as ideal in terms of replacing a player who is widely regarded as one of the best playmakers of his generation. If Pep were to take a punt on Isco at this point, it could turn into a massive win-win situation for both.

Isco could thrive in the possession-based style that Pep has Manchester City drilled to and could provide a sufficient option to rotate with Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva or maybe even play with them. If Pep was to unlock all of Isco's inherent abilities on the grandest stage of them all, who knows, he might be the one player who could probably help Manchester City inch closer to getting their hands on the Champions League.

Manchester City would also be one of those clubs who could easily meet Isco's transfer fee and wage demands. On paper at least, this is a match made in heaven.

