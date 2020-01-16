Real Madrid beat Manchester United to Ajax midfielder, Pogba set to leave in the summer, and more: Football Transfer News Roundup, 16th January 2020

Shubham Dupare Published Jan 16, 2020

Paul Pogba is tipped to join Real Madrid in the summer.

Hello all and welcome to Sportskeeda's Football transfer roundup for the day! Just like every other day in the transfer window, interesting stories and rumours continue to do their rounds in the media.

Today we bring updates on Pogba's future, Real Madrid's interest in a Dutch midfielder and more.

Real Madrid agree £47m deal with Ajax for van de Beek

Ajax v Utrecht - Eredivisie

Donny van de Beek will join Real Madrid in the summer, according to reports from The Netherlands. De Telegraaf's chief sports writer Valentijn Driessen told Veronica Inside,

"You can write that down [the Van de Beek to Real Madrid transfer being done]. It's all settled. It's done."

"Manchester United won't have to call for him anymore."

According to Marca, a deal worth £47 million has been agreed between the two clubs to take the 22-year-old to the Bernabeu but he will not arrive until next summer.

The player is a part of the Spanish club's plan of building their squad for the future and joins the like Fede Valverde, Takefusa Kubo, Vinicius Jr, Achraf Hakimi and Rodrygo Goes in the growing list of talented youngsters in the club's ranks.

Paul Pogba likely to leave in the summer, Real Madrid interested

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Paul Pogba is likely to leave Manchester United this summer with Real Madrid and Juventus both chasing the midfielder, according to SkySports.

It is understood that the 26-year-old prefers a move to Madrid and play under Zinedine Zidane in Spain. United want to keep the midfielder at least until the end of the season due to a lack of replacements available on the market this month.

Pogba still has a year and a half left on his contract with the Premier League having the option to extend it by a further year until 2022.

Despite the player wanting a move away from Old Trafford in the summer, a winter deal will be difficult to conclude for any club, with United hoping to get a fee in the region of £150 million for the World Cup winner.

Manuel Neuer in contact with Juventus over shock move

Crvena Zvezda v Bayern Muenchen: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Bayern Munich No.1 Manuel Neuer has been linked with Juventus over a stunning Serie A switch in the summer, as per Dailymail.

The 33-year-old Neuer has been at the club since 2011 but now has just one year left on his current deal and with Bayern already agreeing to sign hot prospect Alexander Nubel next summer, the World Cup winner is said to be considering his future at the club.

Chelsea interested in Isco

Is Isco Stamford Bridge bound?

El Desmarque in Spain have reported that Chelsea are keen on bringing in Real Madrid’s Isco, who is valued at £47 million.

The report states that Lampard wants Isco to be deployed in front of N’Golo Kanté, which will allow him the freedom to express himself in attack without bothering about defensive duties.

Isco’s career at Madrid has hit a slump in the past year and a half. At a time when he should be the at the centre of their attack, he’s found it difficult to cement a place in the starting eleven and has started six times in the LaLiga this season.

Though a summer move makes much more sense, given that Blues are now able to do business in January, the report seems to indicate that the clubs are already in talks over a potential move, but nothing materialised so far.

