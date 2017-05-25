Who has the most League titles amongst Europe's top-10 League winners in 2017?

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Chelsea - where do they all come in?

@animenon19 by Anirudh Menon Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2017, 18:15 IST

Another season has come and gone as brilliant football and equally epic drama has seen Europe’s top leagues finally crown their domestic champions. While across the top-10 leagues, the worthiest have emerged as leaders and champions, we take a quick look at who amongst these 10 has actually won the most League titles in history!

Please note, ONLY CURRENT champions have been considered for this comparison.

10. Chelsea – 8

Champions of England, but since their success has come relatively recently (their only league title before this millenium was in 1955), they will take a bit of time to climb up this storied ladder. Antonio Conte’s men, though, were utterly dominant this season and brooked no opposition in the League that most experts consider the toughest in the world. If the Italian stays, and doesn’t have issues with Abrahamovic, this could be the beginning of a memorable dynasty.

10. Monaco – 8

The principality’s successes have come across a well spread out timeframe with a win or two sustaining them through decades. Despite the obvious disinterest of the local populace in the game (men in tuxedos rarely bother with the rough and tumble of our more earthy sport), the current crop of men wearing AS Monaco red and white are amongst the existing bunch of footballers anywhere on the planet – special mention; Kylian Mbappe.