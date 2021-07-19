Real Madrid handed major boost in their pursuit of French superstar - Reports

Real Madrid have been given a massive boost in their pursuit of superstar Kylian Mbappe due to the Frenchman's contract situation at Paris Saint-Germain, according to French publication L’Equipe (via Football Espana).

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with Kylian Mbappe since the start of the summer transfer window. Club president Florentino Perez is keen to make a Galactico signing following the ESL debacle.

Kylian Mbappe's contract situation has been one of the major talking points this summer. The 22-year-old forward is heading into the final year of his Paris Saint-Germain contract. Despite the Parisian's eagerness to offer Mbappe a new contract, the World Cup winner does not want to put pen to paper just yet.

According to the aforementioned source, Mbappe is keen on winning the Champions League and could leave Paris Saint-Germain sooner rather than later.

Kylian Mbappe has had many admirers, with Real Madrid being the favorites to land the 22-year-old forward. Los Blancos are in need of a new centre-forward. Real Madrid are still relying on an aging Karim Benzema for goals, and the French veteran could need to be replaced in the near future.

Real Madrid financial issues could hamper their pursuit of Kylian Mbappé

Despite Real Madrid's interest in signing Kylian Mbappe, their financial issues might be one of the obstacles in a potential deal. Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to do everything in their power to convince Mbappe to sign a new contract.

However, if Kylian Mbappe rejects the notion of a new deal, PSG might be forced into selling their superstar this summer instead of seeing the 22-year-old leave on a free transfer next season.

If that is the case, Real Madrid might not be able to afford Mbappe this summer and could face increased competition if the 22-year-old is available for free next year. PSG are certain to demand upwards of €100 million for their star forward.

Kylian Mbappe's contract saga is set to extend through the summer. The French superstar is currently on holiday following Euro 2020 and is set to return to pre-season training at Paris Saint-Germain in the coming weeks.

