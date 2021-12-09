Real Madrid install themselves among Champions League contenders after beating Inter Milan to win Group D

There was a lot of talk when Real Madrid lost their opening UEFA Champions League game against FC Sheriff back in September.

Some said Los Blancos were going to struggle to qualify from the group, while others tipped Inter Milan to win the group. Three months on, though, and Carlo Ancelotti’s side has totally flipped the script.

They got revenge on FC Sheriff, defeated Shakhtar Donetsk home and away and completed the double over Inter Milan to garner 15 points from 18.

Real Madrid may have made a slow start to their Champions League campaign but they look very solid at the moment. Their position in La Liga further confirms how good they've been this season.

Real Madrid breeze past Inter Milan

Ancelotti’s side went into Tuesday’s final group game against Inter Milan needing just a point to guarantee their place as group winners.

However, they did one better by defeating the Italian side, thanks to two incredible long-range efforts from Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio.

Despite missing the services of top-scorer Karim Benzema, who was ruled out due to injury, Luka Jovic slotted in seamlessly. The in-form Vinicius Junior was equally in his element and continuously terrorized the Inter defense.

Nicolo Barella’s second-half sending off made things easier for Real Madrid as they breezed past the hosts to secure an impressive victory.

Blancos install themselves among favorites

Real Madrid did not start the season as favorites to win the Champions League due to how poorly they played last season and the lack of additions this term.

However, Ancelotti has done a great job of getting the team to play with hunger and desire. And their form makes them one of the contenders for this year's Champions League.

"We are doing well. We are at a high level and now we have greater defensive commitment," Ancelotti said after the win over Inter Milan, as quoted by Marca.

"Sometimes we don't press high enough. We are fine, we are comfortable... We have no means to defend on an open pitch. Sometimes it is not so aesthetically pleasing, but we are doing very well.

"We have the quality to win LaLiga and the quality to compete in the Champions League. There are no teams with the quality to win the Champions League, but to compete yes.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Indeed, Real Madrid have the quality to challenge for the Champions League, especially if they can maintain their current form in the knockout rounds.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar