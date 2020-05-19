Real Madrid joins hand with European rivals to fight the coronavirus

In an effort to raise funds for the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic, Real Madrid has collaborated with Serie A giants Inter Milan and Bundesliga title contenders Bayern Munich to initiate the creation of an elite league.

The new competition, titled "European Solidarity Cup - Football for Heroes", will take place in 2021.

Madrid, Bayern and Inter to play each other in 'European Solidarity Cup 2021' - when fans return, with proceeds to "go towards the purchase of healthcare resources in Italy and Spain." https://t.co/nA2yHij8Za — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) May 19, 2020

The event will take place in Europe's three major footballing cities: Madrid, Milan, and Munich. According to the initial plans that are in place, the tournament will follow the traditional round-robin format.

Real Madrid will take on Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu, and the latter will face German giants Bayern Munich in the Italian city of Milan.

In a repeat of the famous UEFA Champions League clash of 2018, Real Madrid will face Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Joint venture includes Real Madrid and is led by Inter Milan chairman Steven Zhang

In response to questions about specific details regarding the illustrious tournament, Inter Milan chairman Steven Zhang indicated that the primary objective of the tournament was to raise funds for medical infrastructure across Europe.

According to Zhang, the participation of football giants Real Madrid and Bayern Munich would exponentially improve the global outreach of the competition.

Steven Zhang gave the following statements to Inter Milan's official website:

“The pandemic has hit people all over the world with great force. The great commitment of all healthcare workers has been essential to now allow us to look to the future."

"With this initiative we want to thank them and celebrate their work and at the same time send a message of unity and solidarity between nations."

According to representatives from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Inter Milan, the European Solidarity Cup presents an opportunity for the football world to stand with medical personnel across the world.

In addition to raising much-needed funds to battle the pandemic, the competition is also symbolic of Europe's united front as the world battles an unprecedented crisis.

The coronavirus pandemic ha brought football leagues across Europe to a complete standstill. While the Bundesliga has resumed with empty stadiums, major clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona are currently training in small groups to improve their game readiness ahead of a potential restart.

The European Solidarity Cup will take place in 2021 to allow the stadiums of European giants like Real Madrid and Inter Milan the time they need to implement protective measures and guidelines. The proceeds of the tournament will be used to bolster medical resources in Italy and Spain

The tournament offers a unique opportunity for the likes of Real Madrid to lead the charge against the pandemic. The past few weeks have seen several prominent Real Madrid personalities like Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric make significant donations to the cause.

Real Madrid had also loaned out the Santiago Bernabeu to facilitate the storage of medical supplies when the pandemic was at its peak in Spain.