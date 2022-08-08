Real Madrid make offer with blunt Wanda Nara condition to sign Mauro Icardi: Reports

Real Madrid are believed to have Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) outcast Mauro Icardi on their radar for a potential transfer this summer. However, the La Liga giants have imposed one condition if the talks regarding the Argentine's move to Spain are to move beyond the preliminary stages.

Mundo Deportivo reported that Real Madrid want nothing to do with Icard's wife Wanda Nara, who has been a controversial figure in the striker's life. She is also the Argentine's agent and is hence expected to be a mediator in the transfer.

But Los Blancos are clear on their stance and want to deal with PSG and their striker directly, without any intervention from his wife.

The former Inter Milan striker first arrived at the Parc des Princes on a loan move in 2019. He hit the ground running and ended the season with impressive numbers, managing 20 goals and four assists from 34 appearances across all competitions.

However, it all went downhill from there for the Argentine after PSG made his move permanent from Inter in 2020. He was only a bit-part player for the French giants in the last two campaigns and endured a disappointing 2021-22 season, registering just five goals in 30 appearances.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Mauro Icardi has replied on Instagram to rumors that he was left out of the PSG team due to personal reasons. Icardi says to stop creating stories and the reason he was not called up was only tactical. And if he is in Ibiza with his family, it's due to players having days off. Mauro Icardi has replied on Instagram to rumors that he was left out of the PSG team due to personal reasons. Icardi says to stop creating stories and the reason he was not called up was only tactical. And if he is in Ibiza with his family, it's due to players having days off. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/wMmkWuNEXl

A move to Real Madrid would give the 29-year-old a chance to rekindle his career and salvage his reputation as a dangerous marksman. He is not a part of Christophe Galtier's plans at PSG this season and they would be happy to offload the striker.

Icardi was also left out of the squad for the club's season opener against Clermont, which they won by a comfortable margin of 5-0.

Real Madrid might have their wish as audio tape suggests Icardi might separate with his wife soon

Los Blancos may after all not have to deal with Wanda Nara as the married life of the Argentine striker is going through a bumpy ride. According to Corriere della Sera, a leaked audio is circulating around where the 29-year-old's wife can be heard talking about a possible divorce.

The two have been together for about eight years now. On the American TV program Los Angeles de la Manana, a sensational audio clip was broadcast where Nara could be heard talking about the divorce. However, Icardi, on his part, has been trying to deny these rumors with his social media posts.

Milton Ré 🎙️ @miltonreOK WANDA NARA LE PIDIÓ EL DIVORCIO A MAURO ICARDI



Como siempre, WANDA NARA LE PIDIÓ EL DIVORCIO A MAURO ICARDIComo siempre, @juariuok lo anticipó hace MUCHO! 🚨🚨WANDA NARA LE PIDIÓ EL DIVORCIO A MAURO ICARDI 🚨🚨Como siempre, @juariuok lo anticipó hace MUCHO! 👀 https://t.co/2AP5g9lNdt

His Instagram profile now sports a new dp which showcases him and his wife passionately kissing. Not a great sign for the officials at Real Madrid who are interested in Icardi sans any mediation from his wife.

