After the disappointment of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Brazil's national team is looking for a new coach, with three Real Madrid managers on the radar, as per UOL Esporte.

Tite recently resigned from his post, and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) is now considering four options to take over the team, including Real Madrid's current manager Carlo Ancelotti and two former managers, Jose Mourinho and Zinedine Zidane.

Tite recently resigned from his post, and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) is now considering four options to take over the team, including Real Madrid's current manager Carlo Ancelotti and two former managers, Jose Mourinho and Zinedine Zidane.

However, former Barcelona and Spain national team manager Luis Enrique is also on the shortlist for the Brazilian board.

However, former Barcelona and Spain national team manager Luis Enrique is also on the shortlist for the Brazilian board.

Ancelotti is an Italian international and the current manager of Real Madrid. He has had a successful career as a coach, winning numerous league titles and European competitions with clubs such as Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich.

He has also previously managed the Italian national team as an assistant. Under his managerial role, Real Madrid lifted the 2021-22 Champions League title.

Another option is Zinedine Zidane, a former Real Madrid manager and a World Cup winner with France. Zidane led Real Madrid to three consecutive Champions League titles and has a wealth of experience as a player and coach.

He is considered one of the greatest players of all time, and his leadership skills and tactical knowledge would be valuable assets for the Brazilian national team.

Jose Mourinho is another option being considered by the CBF. The Portuguese international has won several Champions League titles with Chelsea and Inter Milan and also managed Real Madrid.

He has also recently snubbed the opportunity to coach the Portuguese national team. His experience and winning mentality make Mourinho a great addition to the Brazilian coaching staff.

Lastly, the CBF is looking at Luis Enrique, who recently resigned from Spain's national team. Enrique has previously managed Barcelona and has a wealth of experience coaching top-level clubs.

He has a reputation for getting the best out of his players, and his tactical knowledge would be invaluable to the Brazilian national team.

However, it remains to be seen which of the four will agree to take up the managerial role for Brazil or if the board will have to approach someone else.

Amidst rumors of a short-term loan deal with Arsenal, the agent of 20-year-old French international Camavinga, Joshua Barnett, has stated that "he's very happy in Real Madrid and Real Madrid are very happy with Camavinga", as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



Camavinga's agent Joshua Barnett tells me on Arsenal and Chelsea loan links: "There's no truth. Of course every club in the world would want him, but he's very happy in Real Madrid and Real Madrid are very happy with Camavinga".

Barnett said that Camavinga is focused on continuing to develop and improve as a player with Real Madrid and is not thinking about any other project as of now.

There has been no official confirmation or comment from either Real Madrid or Arsenal regarding the loan deal rumors.

The French international remains a key player in Carlo Ancelotti's system as Los Blancos continue to fight to defend their La Liga and Champions League titles this season.

