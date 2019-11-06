Real Madrid news: Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid next, claims former AS Monaco vice president

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 06 Nov 2019, 01:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Club Brugge KV v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

What's the story?

Former AS Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev believes that France and Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe will eventually join Real Madrid.

Vasilyev was the vice president and the general manager of the club between 2013 and 2019.

In case you didn't know...

Vadim Vasilyev was appointed as the vice president of AS Monaco in 2013. The Russian played a key role in getting the club back into the top tier of French football. He was in charge of recruitment as well as scouting service and oversaw the arrival of many big names like Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez.

During his tenure, Monaco recorded extraordinary profit as names like Anthony Martial and Kylian Mbappe were sold for high amounts and Thomas Lemar and Adama Traore arrived for a very cheap fee. The Russian was given the sack in 2019 after poor recruitment resulted in AS Monaco struggling in Ligue 1.

The heart of the matter

Mbappe has been a transfer target of Real Madrid ever since he burst onto the scene as a teenager. The French striker is also a big fan of Real Madrid legend and manager Zinedine Zidane.

Vasilyev, who was speaking in a French football programme, recalled that Kylian Mbappe wished to move to Real Madrid but wanted to stay in France a bit longer before making his move.

Kylian told me: 'Vadim, I feel it deep inside me, it is too early [to leave France]. I have only played in my country for one year. I am Parisian and I do not want to leave my country this way. I want to be a great player here, Real can wait.

It is coming [a move to Real Madrid], but he told me that was his feeling and he was right.I told him: 'They will come knocking and the entire Santiago Bernabeu will applaud when you arrive. You do not need confirmation to know that.

What's next

PSG will be hoping to stave off interests from the Los Blancos and tie Mbappe to a longer deal with the Frenchman's contract set to expire in the summer of 2022.

Advertisement