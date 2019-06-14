×
Real Madrid News: Los Blancos fans chant 'We want Mbappe' at Eden Hazard unveiling

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
News
326   //    14 Jun 2019, 10:47 IST

Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Eden Hazard
Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Eden Hazard

What’s the news?

Real Madrid fans were heard chanting the name of Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe as they were waiting for Eden Hazard's official presentation at the Bernabeu on Thursday.

In case you didn’t know…

After several months of flirting with Real Madrid, Hazard finally completed his dream move to Los Blancos earlier in the month.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was determined to give Hazard one of the most special welcomes at the club, as all arrangements were made to make it a much bigger welcome than what Cristiano Ronaldo received a decade back.

Before addressing the media in the press-room, both Hazard and the Pérez delivered speeches inside the Bernabéu. Perez said,

"Today is a very special day for Real Madrid.
"A marvellous player who is capable of doing amazing things is coming.
"The legend of Madrid must continue with the best players in the world and we've wanted to say these words for a long time: today Eden Hazard joins Real Madrid. This is where you have to be.”

Hazard showed his gratitude towards the Real Madrid president and thanked him for making his dream come true.

"Thank you so much president, thank you so much to my family," Hazard confessed.
"I'm really excited to start playing for Madrid in the next month and win lots of trophies.
"It was my dream to play for Madrid since I was a kid, thank you all."

The heart of the matter

As per Marca, chants of "Queremos Mbappe", which translates to "We want Mbappe", could be heard clearly during the build-up to Hazard’s unveiling at the Bernabeu.

Nearly 50,000 Los Blancos fans inside the Bernabéu chanted the name of Mbappe, who has been linked with a possible move to the Spanish capital this summer.

What’s next?

It remains to be seen if Real Madrid can maintain their spending spree and bring in Mbappe this summer.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Eden Hazard Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid Transfer News PSG Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
