Real Madrid News Roundup: Blancos could make superstar target highest earner in world football, club to battle Premier League giants for €60m French star, and more | 6th March, 2021

Real Madrid are less than 24 hours away from their high-profile clash against fierce rivals Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano. The Blancos will have no choice but to register a win should they retain any hope of winning LaLiga Santander once again as they find themselves five points behind their rivals. To make matters worse, Zinedine Zidane has to make do without their leader Sergio Ramos.

Ahead of the upcoming game, here is a look at the latest Real Madrid news.

Real Madrid to battle Premier League sides for Houssem Aouar

Manchester City v Lyon - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final

Spanish champions Real Madrid will have to fight off the likes of English counterparts Liverpool and London club Arsenal for the signing of Houssem Aouar. The Frenchman has established himself as one of the most desirable midfielders in the transfer market given his sublime talent and the fact that he's just 22 years old.

A report claims that Olympique Lyon value their star player, who has six goals and three assists to his name this year, at a figure of €60m for his suitors. Aouar was tipped to be a replacement for Isco amidst rumors of the Spaniard wanting to leave this winter. The Lyon star was at the heart of Les Gones' dream UEFA Champions League run last year as they reached the last four of the competition.

Zinedine Zidane does not want Gareth Bale return at any cost, asking price revealed

On-loan Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale has begun to settle into life at former club Tottenham Hotspur, but if reports are to be believed, his career at the Santiago Bernabeu is all but over. French coach Zinedine Zidane sees no future whatsoever for the Welsh winger at Real Madrid regardless of his displays in North London.

7 - Gareth Bale has been directly involved in seven goals in his last four games for Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions (4 goals, 3 assists), three more than he managed in his previous 16 for the club this season (4 goals, 0 assists). Upturn. pic.twitter.com/OZrPOeRghH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 4, 2021

After Bale's return to Spurs was confirmed last summer, Zidane is reported to have told Blancos supremo Florentino Perez that he did not want Bale back at any cost, 'even if he scored 30 goals' for Jose Mourinho's side. The report adds that Real Madrid will demand a fee between £17m and £25m for Bale, the most expensive player in the world at one point, to leave the club permanently.

Real Madrid to include Eden Hazard in Kylian Mbappe deal

Real Madrid v FC Internazionale: Group B - UEFA Champions League

It is no secret that Kylian Mbappe has been Real Madrid's priority target for a considerable while now. With the French star's contract set to expire in another 16 months, Mbappe's future is in the air, and it remains to be seen if he will extend his stay in Paris or move to Real Madrid, following the footsteps of his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Reports claim that Real Madrid, who find themselves in a financial crunch due to the ongoing pandemic, will attempt to reduce PSG's asking price by including star man Eden Hazard in any potential deal for Mbappe. The transfer fee doesn't have to be paid upfront as the forward does not have a release clause.

1 - Kylian Mbappé is the 1st player to score a hat trick v Barcelona in the Champions League knockout phase. Galactic ☄️. @PSG_English pic.twitter.com/qfbiWuNTke — OptaJean (@OptaJean) February 16, 2021

Furthermore, Mbappe could potentially be made the highest-earning player in Europe should he move this summer at a staggering €700,000-a-week as per the same report. Although the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City retain a firm interest in him, Real Madrid is likely to be his next destination should he leave the French capital this summer.

