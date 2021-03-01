Real Madrid News Roundup: Club given boost in pursuit of French wonderkid, Los Blancos to demand €100m for superstar amidst Premier League interest, and more — 1st March, 2021

Real Madrid are just hours away from their clash against Real Sociedad at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. A win against La Real would see them return to second place on the league table and up to 55 points, three off league leaders Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos will also be two points clear of Barcelona, who are up to 53 after a 2-0 win over Sevilla.

Ahead of their upcoming game at home, here is a look at the latest Real Madrid news.

Key factor provides boost in Eduardo Camavinga chase

Paris Saint-Germain v Stade Rennais FC - 2019 Trophée des Champions

Real Madrid have long admired Eduardo Camavinga of Rennes ahead of a potential signing in the summer to bolster their midfield options, but there were fears that they could be priced out of a move amidst the COVID-19 crisis. However, now, there has been a major update in their pursuit of the Frenchman.

A report from AS claims that it has now become easier for Camavinga to report from Rennes after the resignation of head coach Julien Stephan. The coach was crucial in helping Camavinga break into the first XI at the French club and Camavinga showed his support for Stephan after his resignation on social media, saying;

"Coach, I sincerely thank you for everything because thanks to you, I discovered the "adult" world from the N3 (Championnat National 3) to Ligue 1 through also the Champions League. I owe you a lot, and you have always put the best conditions on me, thank you for your advice, may God bless you."

1914 - Eduardo Camavinga (17 years & 303 days) is the youngest player to make his debut with France since Maurice Gastiger in February 1914 v Luxembourg (17 years & 128 days). Diamond 💎. pic.twitter.com/0XihIKI4dw — OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 8, 2020

The report explains that Stephan's exit could pave the way for Camavinga to follow suit and join Real Madrid. The 18-year-old's agent, Jonathan Barnett, recently claimed that his client is likely to cost in excess of €50m, so it remains to be seen if Real Madrid will manage to sign him.

Advertisement

Liverpool keen on pairing Virgil van Dijk with Raphael Varane

Real Madrid v Borussia Moenchengladbach: Group B - UEFA Champions League

After a brutal 2020/21 campaign that has seen them field nearly 20 different centre-back combinations, Liverpool are set to splash the cash come summer and have identified Raphael Varane as a target. The Real Madrid defender's current deal is set to expire in 2022, and the club will sell him should he fail to renew it before the end of the season.

A report claims that although he is valued at €70m, Real Madrid will expect to collect a figure of €100m for the four-time UEFA Champions League winner. Liverpool, who have suffered without Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and other defenders this season, are keen to pair the Frenchman with the Dutch star next season.

Varane will not be short of suitors either, with the likes of Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, and a host of other clubs keen to sign him should he become available.

Real Madrid want Mo Salah, but can't afford him, claims ex-club chief

Advertisement

Sheffield United v Liverpool - Premier League

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon has claimed that Real Madrid are interested in signing Mo Salah from Liverpool but will struggle to afford him. The Egypt international is seen as one of the best players in the world in his position and has fired the Reds to domestic and European glory over the last few seasons.

Salah has remained coy on his long-term future at the club, giving the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona some hope in attaining his services. However, Calderon does not believe this will be a realistic transfer for Los Blancos due to the finances involved. He explained;

"He [Mo Salah] is a great player and a goalscorer. He helped Liverpool by giving his best, but I don’t think they will let him go. It is expected that, if they were to think about it, they would only let him go for a lot of money."

23 - Despite failing to score last night, Mohamed Salah finished as the top scorer in the Premier League in 2020 with 23 goals; five ahead of Bruno Fernandes. King.



We look back at Liverpool's 0-0 draw with Newcastle United last night in our latest festive Opta stats blog post. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 31, 2020

Advertisement

"Salah is wanted, of course, by Real Madrid, but Liverpool would ask for a lot of money and, if that deal were to be completed, it would be crucial. Salah is a great player with fantastic potential, and any club wishes to acquire such talents, but for Real Madrid I do not think they have the financial means to sign Salah."

The Liverpool superstar has smashed 24 goals in 36 games this season across all competitions, including a league-high 17 Premier League strikes. Salah has two years left on his current deal at Anfield.

Also read: Four stars return to training, agent reveals Juventus' interest in Blancos superstar, and more