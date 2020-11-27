Real Madrid News Roundup: Club 'on alert' as Juventus superstar's contract negotiations stalled, Blancos could lose top target to Chelsea, and more — 27th November 2020

After an underwhelming beginning to their UEFA Champions League campaign, Real Madrid have turned things around with two back-to-back wins against Antonio Conte's Inter Milan. Their most recent win was made easier for them after Arturo Vidal's rather embarrassing sending off in the first half, helping Real Madrid register their first win at San Siro.

The Blancos would hope that this win gives them a burst of momentum that helps them in their quest to retain their LaLiga Santander crown. Zinedine Zidane's men have already recorded two losses in their opening nine games, and currently sit in fourth place with 17 points. Ahead of their return to domestic action, we take a look at some Real Madrid news.

Real Madrid could lose top target to Chelsea

Bayern Munich ace David Alaba

Bayern Munich star David Alaba could potentially move to Chelsea on a free transfer, as per reports. The Austrian international is into the final year of his contract and could leave the club on a free transfer. While Real Madrid are keen on his services, they might not be able to meet his wage demands due to the ongoing financial crisis.

Chelsea could step in to capitalise and snatch the Real Madrid target away from the Bavarians, according to German football journalist Christian Falk. He explained;

"The clubs who have made contact so far are not Real Madrid and Barcelona, they, at the moment, cannot simply afford him. Paris Saint-Germain are the first option I’ve heard, but he doesn’t really want the move."

"What will be interesting now is Chelsea. His agent Pini Zahavi lives in London and has close contacts with the club. I heard he is trying to transfer him there and I think for him if he isn’t going to Spain, that’s a very nice city to move to."

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos' future is also up in the air, but earlier reports have stated that the capital club's interest in Alaba is not related to the future of their iconic captain.

Michel urges Real Madrid to spend on 'four or five' players rather than Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Erling Haaland

Real Madrid should be looking to bolster multiple areas of their squad as opposed to spending big money on the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, says Michel.

The Blancos legend, who came through the academy and made over 400 appearances for the Spanish champions, believes that the current squad is in need of reinforcements in different areas of the pitch.

Speaking on his former club and whether they should sign someone as prolific as Erling Haaland, Michel explained;

"I’d use that money [for Haaland] on four or five players. I like Haaland a lot and he’s progressing very well. He scores goals from all over the pitch, not just in the area. But [Real] Madrid need an injection of four or five players. In the last two years they’ve lost in the second round of the Champions League. They need more stability and that’s achieved by strengthening the squad."

15 - Erling Haaland has scored 15 goals in 12 Champions League games, only failing to score in two appearances in the competition. Remarkable. pic.twitter.com/750PWPF0N4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 24, 2020

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with moves for both Haaland and Mbappe and are reportedly preparing big-money moves for both the superstars in the near future.

Real Madrid 'on alert' as Juventus postpone Paulo Dybala's contract talks

Dybala in action for Juventus

Juventus have postponed talks to renew Paulo Dybala's contract, as per reports from Italy. The Argentine's contract is set to run out in the summer of 2022 and he has been linked with moves away from the club over the past couple of years, with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur coming close to sealing his signature. Real Madrid have also been known admirers of Dybala, and have reportedly initiated talks over a potential transfer.

Paulo Dybala's Serie A season by numbers:



❍ 33 games

❍ 69 chances created

❍ 65 take-ons completed

❍ 13 Big Chance Created

❍ 11 goals

❍ 6 assists

❍ 1 title



MVP. pic.twitter.com/3n1Bwlw7mf — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 4, 2020

Dybala is holding out for an annual wage of €15m, but Juventus, currently struggling to bring their wage bill down, are only willing to go as far as offering the Real Madrid target €10m-a-year. These reports now suggest that the contract talks have been put on hold until 2021, and could potentially leave the club in the near future with his deal set to come to an end soon.

