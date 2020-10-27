Real Madrid News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe's ex-teammate drops huge hint over star's future, Sergio Ramos blasts Blancos pair over poor form, and more — 27th October 2020

After a week filled with controversy and doubt, Real Madrid turned things around with a statement victory at the Nou Camp against their rivals, FC Barcelona. The Blancos went into the fixture on the back of two shocking losses to Cadiz and Shakhtar Donetsk at home.

Real Madrid would hope that they can regain their form with the confidence-boosting win at the weekend as they head into a run of important fixtures, including clashes against Borussia Monchengladbach, Inter Milan, Sevilla, and others. Here, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid news.

Kylian Mbappe's ex-teammate claims forward has decided to leave PSG

Amidst a lot of speculation over his future, Kylian Mbappe's former teammate Adil Rami believes that the Frenchman has already decided to depart from PSG. The 21-year-old has been tipped for a move to Real Madrid for a few years now, with Liverpoool being another club that have registered an interest in signing him.

They could be encouraged upon hearing what Rami, his former French teammate, had to say on his future.

1969 - Kylian Mbappé is the 1st French player to score at least 30 goals in a calendar year in Ligue 1 since Hervé Revelli in 1969 (31 goals). Peroxide. @KMbappe @PSG_English pic.twitter.com/1ZTCzEaSJm — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 21, 2019

The centre-back revealed;

"I think it's done, especially since it's not moving forward in the [contract] discussions. You have the impression that it annoys him [Mbappe] to talk about it, he does not talk about it with the club, his entourage. And from the moment where it annoys him, it means he does not want to hear it. It is awkward for him. His future is all mapped out and it's sad for the Parisians, even for Ligue 1. I love this player."

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos blasts Isco and Marcelo over poor form

Isco in action for Real Madrid

Despite registering an emphatic win over Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the campaign, Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos was not happy and reportedly clashed with Isco and Marcelo in the dressing room. The pair have come under the scanner in recent times for their poor performances and fitness issues as well.

Reports from Spain have suggested that the skipper launched a verbal attack on Isco and Marcelo, who is also one of the club's captains. Both the Spaniard and the Brazilian started in their loss to Cadiz and Marcelo even went on to start their loss against Shakhtar as well. In total, they are yet to manage even one goal for Real Madrid in the ongoing season so far, with one assist.

12 - Real Madrid have won their first El Clásico of a LaLiga season in one of the last 12 campaigns (D2 L8), coming that win at Santiago Bernabéu (3-1 in October 2014). Emotion. pic.twitter.com/9svQoixEqa — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 24, 2020

Ex-Blancos teenager Alvaro Fernandez a potential superstar, say club sources

Real Madrid's youth coaches have admitted that Manchester United have a superstar in the making among their ranks. The player in question is Alvaro Fernandez, formerly of Real Madrid's La Fabrica academy, who moved to Old Trafford to join their youth system in the summer and signed a four-year deal with the Red Devils.

AS report that Real Madrid's youth coaches have admitted, albeit reluctantly, that the Manchester United man can grow into a great player in England. Speaking on the 17-year-old prodigy, a source close to La Fabrica said;

"Alvaro [Fernandez] is a footballer with a great future who has been hurt by having Miguel Gutiérrez [Real Madrid left-back] in front of him. But conditions for him to do well in England, he has them, his pace and his centers [of gravity] will like there."

Fernandez was a part of a host of new youth team recruits at Old Trafford in the summer, including young starlets from Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, and other clubs.

