Real Madrid News Roundup: Player claims ex-Blancos star is 'happier' at new club, superstar target in talks over contract extension, and more — 10th November 2020

The doom and gloom surrounding Real Madrid's ongoing campaign seems to get worse after another shocking loss in LaLiga Santander. The Blancos fell to a 4-1 defeat away at the Mestalla at the hands of Javi Gracia's Valencia, during which they conceded a record three penalties in 90 minutes. Raphael Varane's comical own goal made matters worse for the champions, which was the Frenchman's second in his last five games.

With the international break coming at the perfect time for Real Madrid to recuperate and hope to get back on track, here, we take a look at some of the latest Blancos news.

PSG begin negotiating Kylian Mbappe contract extension

Mbappe in action for Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain chief Leonardo has confirmed that they have begun negotiating contract renewals for Neymar, Angel Di Maria, and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman's current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2022, and he has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid for a few years now.

Speaking on the matter, Leonardo was quoted saying;

"Yes, we’ve started discussions [with several players]. We have to adapt to the economic reality, but we’ve started to discuss extensions with Ángel Di María, Neymar, Mbappé, even Juan Bernat and Julian Draxler. We’ve started to discuss it, and we’re going to intensify [our discussion] in the upcoming weeks."

77 - Kylian Mbappé has scored 77 goals in Ligue 1 since his very first one on 20 February 2016 with Monaco, more than any other French player in the Top 5 Euro leagues in that period. Unstoppable. @PSG_English #PSGOL pic.twitter.com/37hI32EAel — OptaJean (@OptaJean) February 9, 2020

The PSG director also addressed speculation linking Mbappe with a move to Real Madrid. He remarked;

Advertisement

"There’s a lot of information [out there]. And with Spanish clubs, there’s a lot of rumours. We speak directly with Kylian [Mbappe], that’s the truth of it. PSG are in a difficult moment, but it will be the team that will lead for the next five years."

Ex-Real Madrid star Reguilon claims Bale is happier in England

Sergio Reguilon believes that ex-Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is much happier in North London than he was in Spain. The Welshman spent seven years in the Spanish capital before unceremoniously departing from the club after falling down the pecking order under Zinedine Zidane.

7y 166d – Gareth Bale has scored his first Tottenham goal in 7 years & 166 days, last doing so on his farewell appearance for the club vs Sunderland back in May 2013. He scored exactly 200 seconds after entering the pitch. Yardage. pic.twitter.com/IJxGooyUgI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 1, 2020

Speaking on his superstar teammate, Real Madrid's academy product Reguilon revealed [via SportWitness];

"[Gareth] Bale sometimes even acts as a translator for some specific things. He is much more comfortable speaking English with all his colleagues, it shows a lot. I see him happier, it’s the matter of being comfortable in a team. The fundamental part has been the language. Here, he talks to all his teammates. In Madrid, he was more afraid of failing with the language. The change, for him, has been very positive."

Advertisement

Florentino Perez expresses doubts over Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez has reportedly 'expressed doubts' over Zinedine Zidane's future at the club. The Frenchman has been immensely successful at the helm of the Blancos but has endured a torrid season so far, having registered a handful of shock defeats.

These concerns have grown even further after their terrible 4-1 loss away at Valencia, and Real Madrid could pull the trigger and fire Zidane, as per SPORT. Elsewhere, MARCA have also reported that the Real Madrid players were left baffled after the Frenchman did not start Toni Kroos and Ferland Mendy for their game against Valencia.

Also read: Karim Benzema's former agent slams Blancos star, club hit with two massive injury scares during Valencia loss, and more