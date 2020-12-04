Real Madrid News Roundup: Positive injury news ahead of Sevilla clash, star Blancos target links up with Gareth Bale's agent, and more — 4th December 2020

Real Madrid find themselves in a precarious situation with just one game week to go in the UEFA Champions League. They will have to wait until the final result of their clash against Borussia Monchengladbach on Matchday 6 to find out whether they will be participating in the knockout stages of the UCL or playing in Europe's second-tier competition, the Europa League, for the first time in their history.

Zinedine Zidane's men have been criticised heavily for their recent form. Real Madrid have already lost three games in LaLiga Santander alone this year, with a further two coming in Europe. Ahead of their crucial clash against Sevilla in LaLiga, here, we take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Sergio Ramos, Alvaro Odriozola, Luka Jovic could return to squad

Sergio Ramos could be available for their upcoming game

Real Madrid have faced a massive injury crisis in the last few weeks, with star players such as Karim Benzema, Fede Valverde, Casemiro, Eden Hazard, skipper Sergio Ramos, and several others being sidelined. While some of them have returned to first-team action, Ramos, Dani Carvajal, and a few others are still big misses for Zidane.

The French coach will now be encouraged by the fact that his captain and Alvaro Odriozola have returned to training ahead of their important league game against Sevilla. Ramos' absence has been sorely felt by his side, whose record in Europe without the defender seems to get worse with every passing game. Odriozola's return is a huge boost as well, given that Carvajal is still injured and the young Spaniard is the only other recognised right-back.

Zidane provided an update on Ramos, saying;

"With Sergio we won’t risk anything, just like with any other player. I don’t want a player with a minor injury to end up with a more serious one. We’ll see how he is tomorrow."

Luka Jovic has also returned to the squad after testing negative for COVID-19 and could be available for their game on the weekend.

Zinedine Zidane opens up on future amidst exit rumours

There have been rumours of Zidane's potential departure

After what has been a difficult period for Zinedine Zidane at the helm of Real Madrid, the manager has spoken about his future at the club. There have been several rumours regarding the potential sacking of the former Ballon d'Or winner, with names such as Mauricio Pochettino and Raul Gonzalez being tipped as successors should he be fired.

3 - Zinedine Zidane is unbeaten in his six Clásicos at Camp Nou as @realmadriden manager in all competitions (W3 D3). Only Miguel Muñoz (7) has won more away Clásicos for Real Madrid than him (3) in all competitions. Smile. pic.twitter.com/ZMI6EnFnRV — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 24, 2020

Zidane reveals that he has never considered himself untouchable by the club, saying;

"I’ve never considered myself unsackable. You feel this way as a player and as a coach. I’ll live this experience until the final day. It’s normal for there to be criticism. I feel the backing of the club. I can’t be happy when we lose of course, but we know where we are, and it’s a privilege to be at this club and to be fighting. I’ll fight until the final day and the players too."

Despite their recent slump in form, Zidane has been the most successful Real Madrid coach since the turn of the century, having guided the Blancos to three UEFA Champions Leagues and two LaLiga titles among other major titles.

Real Madrid will have to reinstate contact with Gareth Bale's agent for Eduardo Camavinga

Camavinga in action for Rennes

Los Blancos have identified Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga as one of their priority targets as per several reports from Spain and France. However, they might be made to work hard for his signature now after it has been revealed that the French star has joined up with Jonathan Barnett's ICM Stellar Sports, the same agency that represents Gareth Bale.

Barnett brokered Bale's world-record move to Real Madrid back in 2013. The Welsh forward, despite a successful spell in Spain, was frozen out by Zinedine Zidane after falling out of favour with him, and Bale unceremoniously departed from the club on loan to Tottenham Hotspur. The winger barely featured during their title-winning season despite several injuries faced by the club.

1 - Eduardo Camavinga is the only midfielder to make more than 100+ tackles in the top five European leagues this season (105), winning 64 of them (61%). Future. pic.twitter.com/lZp7gkwHzk — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 14, 2020

Speaking to L'Equipe, Barnett confirmed that his agency now represents Real Madrid target Camavinga and said;

"We are the official representatives of Eduardo Camavinga. I thank the family for their trust in me and in our agency, and I look forward to working with them to ensure the best for Eduardo."

The 18-year-old could be on the move come summer as he is being eyed by several of Europe's top clubs apart from Real Madrid as well.

