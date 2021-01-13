Real Madrid plan €150m Kylian Mbappe move- Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly started the groundwork to try and sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain for a fee of €150 million in the summer. In order to fund what is expected to be an expensive transfer, Real Madrid are allegedly planning on selling as many as six of their current players to raise money that can facilitate their move for the PSG superstar.

22-year-old Kylian Mbappe is already one of the best players in the world and every club would love the opportunity to sign him. Having only played 144 matches in all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe is already the club's fourth-highest goal-scorer of all time and has won 8 major trophies with the French club.

Kylian Mbappe's current contract at PSG expires in June 2022 and the French international is yet to sign a new deal with the Paris-based club. It is yet to be seen how the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino, the new manager at PSG, will influence Mbappe's decision.

According to reports from AS, Real Madrid hope to open talks with PSG in the summer over a potential move for Kylian Mbappe who is believed to be one of their top targets.

Despite a harsh pandemic-hit year impacting their finances, Real Madrid are keen on getting a deal done for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner. The report suggests that Real Madrid will look to sell multiple players, including Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Isco, Luka Jovic, Brahim Diaz and Dani Ceballos to try and raise between €100 million and €150 million.

Notably, Kylian Mbappe currently has the highest market value (€180 million) in the world owing to his outrageous abilities and young age. However, if he hasn't signed a new deal by the summer, his market value is expected to drop a little lower as he will be closer to the expiration of his contract - something that will probably prompt Real Madrid to mull an offer worth €150 million.

However, the report claims that Real Madrid expect PSG to negotiate hard and are reportedly prepared to offer up to a maximum of €180 million if Kylian Mbappe signs a long-term contract with Los Blancos - in which case the fee will be amortized over the contract duration, making the deal rather affordable for Madrid.

Additionally, Kylian Mbappe's wages are understood to cause no problems either, with Real Madrid willing to pay him what he presently makes at PSG (€21 million a year) as long as they can sell one of their high-earning players such as Bale or Isco.

Kylian Mbappe not the only target for Real Madrid

If Real Madrid get their way, Kylian Mbappe might not be their only signing in the summer

Real Madrid are understood to be considering a massive overhaul and have shortlisted several players they think are capable of taking the club back to the very top.

While Kylian Mbappe is certainly one of their primary targets, he isn't the only one. As per various reports, Real Madrid are also looking at Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes and Bayern Munich's David Alaba.