Real Madrid and PSG join race to sign highly-rated attacker: Reports

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could lock-horns in this transfer window again, having previously contested over Kylian Mbappe and Aurelian Tchouameni. The subject of interest is yet another Frenchman, a relatively inexperienced but nonetheless highly-rated striker Hugo Ekitike.

The Stade de Reims forward managed to impress clubs across Europe during his debut season in the French top-flight. El Nacional reported that the 20-year old attacker is now on the radar of both European giants.

PSG president Naseer Al-Khelaifi and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez have got a rivalry of sorts going between them. Mbappe's long-drawn-out saga, which ended in favor of the Parisians, did not sit down well with Perez.

He soon delivered a counter-blow to Khelaifi by signing French international Tchouameni for €100 million including add-ons. The two rivals could now look to break this tie by securing Ekitike's signature

In the 2021-22 campaign, the Stade de Reims forward found the back of the net 11 times in 27 appearances and provided five assists.

PSG's new sporting director Luis Campos and director Antero Henrique are both interested in signing the player.

The Spanish outlet reported that the Ligue 1 champions are yet to make an official bid for Ekitike. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are patiently waiting for their rivals to step into the market and will make a bid thereafter to face-off with them.

However, both these clubs will have to fend off interest from Newcastle United. As per Foot Mercato, the Magpies are have submitted a bid of €40m for the 20-year old. The French outlet claims that PSG will not match this offer, but remains interested in signing Ekitike.

Manchester City defender talks Kylian Mbappe's decision of favoring PSG stay over Real Madrid switch

While speaking to RMC Sport in an interview, Spain international Aymeric Laporte opened up about Kylian Mbappe extending his contract with the Parisians. When asked about the 23-year-old's decision to snub Los Blancos, Laporte admitted that he was surprised.

The centre-back said:

“It was a surprise to everyone, I think. As a player, we don’t follow the transfer window too much. We are aware, but we will analyze the opponents in each match."

GOAL @goal Luka Modric says there is no need to "crucify" Kylian Mbappe for staying at PSG Luka Modric says there is no need to "crucify" Kylian Mbappe for staying at PSG 😅 https://t.co/PxTLqYCGHP

