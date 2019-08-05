×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid ready to sign Neymar as Barcelona rule out move, Manchester City agree stunning swap deal with Juventus and more: Transfer Roundup, 5 August 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
3.49K   //    05 Aug 2019, 19:37 IST

Where will Neymar play next season?
Where will Neymar play next season?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The Premier League transfer window will shut in a couple of days and you know as well as we do that you cannot predict what's going to unfold over the next few days.

Today, we have an exciting set of updates. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours that made headlines today - 5 August 2019.

Real Madrid are interested in a loan deal for Neymar as Barcelona rule out move

Barcelona's only chance of landing Neymar Jr. this summer was dependent on them being able to convince Paris Saint-Germain to agree to a loan deal and then go ahead and sign the player next summer when they're not short on funds as they are now.

However, Barcelona are yet to make a move for the Brazilian who has caused the scene to escalate to the current level all by himself. Neymar wants to join Barcelona and is ready to agree to whatever terms they offer. However, having already signed Antoine Griezmann for a hefty €120 million, the Catalans do not have enough money to shell out for Neymar.

Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, are not too keen on holding on to a player who wants to leave the club. They do not want to see more tantrums as the season progresses and if they decide to go against the Brazilian's will and keep him, they will, in all probability, need to endure that.

Barcelona vice-president Jordi Cardoner, whilst speaking to Catalonian broadcasters TV3, ruled out a move for Neymar, saying:

"As of today, there's no Neymar case, as the president said, and it's complicated.
"We are passive actors. We know he's not happy in Paris and it's a situation that needs to be resolved in Paris.
"We haven't spoken to them. There is a lot of respect between the clubs and if there is a Neymar case one day, we'll talk. Today, at this time, it's ruled out."
Advertisement

PSG understand that none of the giant clubs that could even dream of signing the Brazilian are in a position to afford him this summer. As such, they're open to sending Neymar out on loan for the current season. Florentino Perez has been an admirer of Neymar for a very long time and is very interested in signing him on loan.

Perez wants to add another 'marquee' signing as the club strives to put last season's shortcomings behind them. Real Madrid have the added benefit of having a good relationship with Paris Saint-Germain. Everything now hinges on Neymar's decision. If he is willing to join Real Madrid, a deal could happen in the coming weeks.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus Football Neymar Harry Maguire Manchester City Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
Advertisement
Real Madrid agree deal with Ajax for Pogba alternative, Dybala to be forced out as Juventus agree terms with Lukaku and more: Transfer Roundup, 2 August 2019
RELATED STORY
Neymar agrees terms with Barcelona, Pogba and De Ligt reject Barcelona and Real Madrid and agree to join Juventus and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Neymar agrees personal terms with Barcelona, Top Barcelona target agrees move to Juventus and more: Transfer Roundup, 8 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona set to sign Neymar with 'Plan B', Real Madrid's interest in Van de Beek confirmed as Solskjaer confirms Pogba stance and more: Transfer Roundup, 4 August 2019
RELATED STORY
Paulo Dybala wants to join Manchester United as clubs agree swap deal, Barcelona take final decision on Neymar and more: Transfer Roundup, 31 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United agree £80m deal for Harry Maguire, Real Madrid offer €90m+Bale for Neymar and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 July 2019
RELATED STORY
De Ligt explains why he snubbed Barcelona, PSG ready to agree deal with Barcelona for Neymar and more: Transfer Roundup, 18 July 2019
RELATED STORY
€100 million transfer target offered to Real Madrid, Neymar one step away from joining Barcelona, Real Madrid to lose out on Pogba and more: Transfer Roundup, 30 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United agree £85m deal for transfer of Harry Maguire, Solskjaer reveals Red Devils are working on more signings, and more Manchester United Transfer News: August 2, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree terms with €150 million superstar, Top target rejects Barcelona to join Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 23 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug ATH BAR 12:30 AM Athletic Club vs Barcelona
17 Aug CEL REA 08:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
17 Aug VAL REA 10:30 PM Valencia vs Real Sociedad
18 Aug LEG OSA 12:30 AM Leganés vs Osasuna
18 Aug VIL GRA 12:30 AM Villarreal vs Granada
18 Aug DEP LEV 08:30 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Levante
18 Aug ESP SEV 10:30 PM Espanyol vs Sevilla
19 Aug ATL GET 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Getafe
19 Aug MAL EIB 11:30 PM Mallorca vs Eibar
20 Aug REA REA 01:30 AM Real Betis vs Real Valladolid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us