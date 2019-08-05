Real Madrid ready to sign Neymar as Barcelona rule out move, Manchester City agree stunning swap deal with Juventus and more: Transfer Roundup, 5 August 2019

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 3.49K // 05 Aug 2019, 19:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Where will Neymar play next season?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The Premier League transfer window will shut in a couple of days and you know as well as we do that you cannot predict what's going to unfold over the next few days.

Today, we have an exciting set of updates. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours that made headlines today - 5 August 2019.

Real Madrid are interested in a loan deal for Neymar as Barcelona rule out move

Barcelona's only chance of landing Neymar Jr. this summer was dependent on them being able to convince Paris Saint-Germain to agree to a loan deal and then go ahead and sign the player next summer when they're not short on funds as they are now.

However, Barcelona are yet to make a move for the Brazilian who has caused the scene to escalate to the current level all by himself. Neymar wants to join Barcelona and is ready to agree to whatever terms they offer. However, having already signed Antoine Griezmann for a hefty €120 million, the Catalans do not have enough money to shell out for Neymar.

Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, are not too keen on holding on to a player who wants to leave the club. They do not want to see more tantrums as the season progresses and if they decide to go against the Brazilian's will and keep him, they will, in all probability, need to endure that.

Barcelona vice-president Jordi Cardoner, whilst speaking to Catalonian broadcasters TV3, ruled out a move for Neymar, saying:

"As of today, there's no Neymar case, as the president said, and it's complicated.

"We are passive actors. We know he's not happy in Paris and it's a situation that needs to be resolved in Paris.

"We haven't spoken to them. There is a lot of respect between the clubs and if there is a Neymar case one day, we'll talk. Today, at this time, it's ruled out."

Advertisement

PSG understand that none of the giant clubs that could even dream of signing the Brazilian are in a position to afford him this summer. As such, they're open to sending Neymar out on loan for the current season. Florentino Perez has been an admirer of Neymar for a very long time and is very interested in signing him on loan.

Perez wants to add another 'marquee' signing as the club strives to put last season's shortcomings behind them. Real Madrid have the added benefit of having a good relationship with Paris Saint-Germain. Everything now hinges on Neymar's decision. If he is willing to join Real Madrid, a deal could happen in the coming weeks.

1 / 5 NEXT