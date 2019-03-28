Real Madrid readying player + cash deal for Juventus star, Inter believe Barcelona midfielder close to joining them and more Serie A news: 28 March, 2019

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As usual, there are some of the hottest rumours that have been waiting to be seen. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Ospina 'wants' permanent stay at Napoli

Parma Calcio v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Father of Arsenal player David Ospina has spoken about the goalkeeper's future plans as well as the player's injury. Hernan Ospina stated that his son would like to stay on a permanent basis even if Napoli decide to put the 30-year-old on the bench.

Arsenal loaned the Colombian star to the Italian giants last year after the player became a frequent second fiddle at the club for 3 seasons. Napoli have an option to exercise the deal and make Ospina's move permanent.

“Looking at the incident on TV, we were really worried,” Hernan said.

“Thank God, however, that everything went the way it had to and now David is fine: he’s already back training like he was before and we hope he can return against Arsenal, a team with great physicality but who leak goals.

“David’s very happy to be at Napoli. He’s happy with everything at the club. He’d like to stay another season, even if isn’t the starting goalkeeper. He’d still be part of a great team.”

Ospina's situation has been better at Napoli as he has appeared in 13 Serie A games for the club this season. Despite a rather unfortunate club situation, the 30-year-old has featured prominently for his national team.

He started in all 4 of Colombia matches at the 2018 World Cup, including a penalty shootout against England at the knockout stage. He also played 18 times for Colombia in the World Cup qualification stage.

