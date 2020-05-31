Real Madrid's Kai Havertz chase impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Spanish giants Real Madrid reportedly targetted Kai Havertz before the COVID-19 crisis, according to MARCA. The German wonderkid, since the Bundesliga returned in May, has been in sensational form as Bayer Leverkusen hope for a top-four finish.

Real Madrid have already shopped in the German top-flight having parted with €60m for Luka Jović last summer. Now, reports have emerged that Havertz was being lined up for a big-money move.

The Leverkusen forward has scored five goals in his last four games and has been reportedly being targetted by several clubs. Defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are one of the significant suitors for the German. The Bavarians have a history of purchasing the cream of the crop in the league and have acquired some of the best talents in the country. Liverpool, Chelsea, and other Premier League clubs are also admirers of the German.

Real Madrid's other primary targets

Real Madrid target Håland with their on-loan defender Achraf Hakimi

Despite Real Madrid's interest in Havertz, their finances have been heavily hit due to the ongoing pandemic and have already set their sights on essential targets.

Ligue 1 star Eduardo Camavinga has been long admired by the 13-time European champions and see him as the future of their midfield. The French defensive midfielder, yet to turn 18, has impressed profoundly and garnered interest from every top club in Europe.

With Casemiro in the peak of his career, Camavinga could provide Real Madrid with a great deputy. Real Madrid's lack of out-and-out defensive midfielders further clarifies Real Madrid's reported interest in the French star.

1 - Eduardo Camavinga is the only midfielder to make more than 100+ tackles in the top five European leagues this season (105), winning 64 of them (61%). Future. pic.twitter.com/lZp7gkwHzk — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 14, 2020

Apart from Camavinga, Real Madrid's other reported target is is Borussia Dortmund's Erling Håland. The Norwegian forward has ripped apart defences in every competition and league he has participated in so far. Håland has already notched 41 goals in the 2019/20 season for Dortmund, and Red Bull Salzburg, including a whopping ten Champions League strikes.

With Jović having evidently struggled to adapt to LaLiga since his arrival last summer, Real Madrid are said to be keen on Håland.

Their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé has been well-documented. One of Real Madrid's priority signings for over three years now, a move could materialize in the future.

4 - Kylian Mbappé is the first French 🇫🇷 player to be involved in at least 20 goals in four consecutive seasons in Ligue 1 since Opta analyses the competition (2006/07). Higher. #PSGFCGB pic.twitter.com/9iujGS0Rk5 — Optajean (@OptaJean) February 23, 2020

In fact, former PSG midfielder Jerome Rothen claimed to know of a move being all but sealed before the Coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to radio station Radio Montecarlo, Rothen commented,

"I know from club sources that a deal to take Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid was almost done. But with what has been happening, I'm sure that Mbappe's arrival at Real Madrid will be postponed."

Mbappé against Real Madrid

The former PSG star also commented on Mbappé's reported contract extension, saying,

"There is no way that Mbappe will extend his contract with PSG. They will have an agreement between them in place because PSG agreed to let him go this summer. In my opinion, it's just a question of time."

The World Cup-winner is already regarded as one of the best players in the world. The Frenchman is touted to be next in line to win the Ballon d'Or after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's eventual retirement.