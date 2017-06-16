Reports: Real Madrid interested in signing £65m Bayern Munich superstar

What’s the story?

Real Madrid are set to go all out in their pursuit of Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba. Los Blancos have been linked to plenty of big names in this transfer window already and now reports in the Hard Tackle (via Spanish publication Don Balon) claim that Zidane and Perez see the 24-year-old Austrian as the ideal addition to the Spanish champions’ backline.

One of the best and most versatile defenders in the world, Alaba has shown his ability to play across the backline and his bombarding runs and inviting crosses will definitely add quality to any squad around the world.

In case you didn’t know...

A future galactico?

Still only 24, the Bayern Munich full-back has already made more than 250 appearances for Bayern’s senior side and he is also the captain of the Austrian national team. Last season, Alaba was at his reliable best for Ancelotti making 47 appearances and chipping in with 5 goals and 7 assists.

With Coentrao on his way out and Marcelo now 29, Alaba who is already one of the best left-backs in the world will provide excellent quality and depth to the Real Madrid squad. Also, the Bundesliga winner is capable of playing in multiple positions and he will definitely provide Zidane with a number of options.

The heart of the matter

It is set to be a summer of huge change at the Santiago Bernabeu. While players like Coentrao, James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata are all expected to leave, Madrid are also expected to complete blockbuster deals for Mbappe, Hazard, Donnaruma and now even Alaba.

Also, with Pepe announcing his departure from Madrid, Alaba can also provide a useful option at centre-back for the 12-time Champions League winners. The only stumbling block in this deal is that Ancelotti is said to want Benzema in return. The striker is rated highly by Zidane and it is believed that the French manager is averse to selling Benzema this transfer window.

Author’s take

Alaba is one of the superstar names in world football at the moment and he is ideally suited for Real Madrid in terms of both playing style and marketability. Still only 24, Alaba has the potential to become one of the all-time greats like Roberto Carlos and Madrid should do everything in their power to get this signing over the line.

