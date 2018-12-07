Real Madrid transfer news: Real Madrid to sign three players worth €480m as plans for next summer revealed and more - December 7, 2018

#5 Dennis Wise gives advise on how to keep Hazard

Former Chelsea superstar Dennis Wise has given a set of his advice to Chelsea that could convince Eden Hazard to stay at the Stamford Bridge. The Belgian has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and openly admitted wanting to join them somewhere down the line.

This has led many to believe that the Blues are set to lose the former Lille star but Dennis Wise hopes that they manage to keep him at the club because of the quality that he possesses.

"It’s very important because he’s such a quality player,” he said.

"Every Chelsea fan would love to keep him and hopefully we can tie him up for longer.”

Wise then added that the most important thing right now for the Blues to do is to be able to qualify for the Champions League next season and then sign players that will make the team capable of challenging for titles on all front.

He thinks that this could be the trick to keep the maestro at the club because he would then have hope that the Londoners have the ability to take on the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

"But the important thing from Hazard’s point of view is what other personnel comes in at Chelsea Football Club and whether they can get back into the Champions League.

"He wants to play Champions League football – he hasn’t this year – but if they can get that spot for next year and add a couple of top quality players then it can [help] change his mind.

“He’d know then that the club can compete because at this moment Manchester City and Liverpool are in front."

