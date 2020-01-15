Real Madrid Transfer News: Donny van de Beek refuses new Ajax deal as he eyes summer exit

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 15, 2020

Jan 15, 2020 IST SHARE

Donny van de Beek

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek will likely reject a new long-term contract with the Dutch giants ahead of a summer move away from the Netherlands, The Telegraph has reported.

Also Read: Palmeiras midfielder close to Camp Nou switch, Barca face stiff competition in Kai Havertz chase and more Barcelona transfer news

Ajax midfielder's future lies away from the Johan Cruyff Arena

The Dutch international has impressed a number of European giants with his scintillating performances for the reigning Eredivisie champions in the last few campaigns. The likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid have been credited with a plausible interest in the midfielder, who has so far tallied eight goals in the Dutch top-flight this season.

The 22-year-old has, however, dismissed all talks of a January move and insisted that he will stay at the Johan Cruyff Arena for the rest of the present campaign. Speaking to FOX Sports Netherlands earlier this month, he said,

"It is not that I can or want to do something at the moment. I have said it before and I will say it again: I will remain at Ajax this season. And maybe next season as well. These reports about Real Madrid or Man United are a good sign, but it is not important now. I've said I will stay at Ajax and I will do so for 100 percent."

The Telegraph has now reported that the Ajax sensation, who has two full seasons left on his current contract, is unlikely to agree fresh terms with the club before the end of the season. Furthermore, Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf (via AS) recently claimed that Real Madrid have agreed a €55 million deal with Erik ten Hag's side over the signing of the highly-rated midfielder in the summer.

Los Blancos have been on the lookout for a creative midfielder since last year as they seek to replace the ageing Luka Modric and appear to have found their man at Ajax.

Follow the latest transfer rumours with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog