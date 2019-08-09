Real Madrid Transfer News: Neymar fuels Los Blancos rumours with Instagram activity

Paris Saint-Germain v Stade Rennais FC - Pre-game Training

What’s the story?

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has fuelled rumours about a possible move to Real Madrid with his Instagram activity. The Brazilian shared a picture of him alongside Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane in his Instagram story.

In case you didn’t know...

Neymar has been heavily linked with leaving PSG in the summer transfer window. Although the Brazilian star is yet to make any statements about his future, he has been flirting with the patience of the PSG chiefs since the start of the transfer window.

Initially, Barcelona seemed to be the only club interested in signing Neymar, but as the transfer window progressed, Real Madrid have slowly sneaked into the race to land the PSG star.

On Wednesday, Spanish publication SPORT reported that Real Madrid are in pole position to sign Neymar after making a blockbuster offer of Luka Modrić plus €120 million to PSG for the Brazil international.

Last month, PSG manager Thomas Tuchel himself admitted that he is well aware of Neymar’s desire to leave the club.

“I knew that he wanted to go before the Copa America, but it's a topic between the club and Neymar.

"It's all clear between us, now it's up to the club and Neymar.

"We work together, it's something between the club and him.”

The heart of the matter

Neymar took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a picture of him sharing the pitch with Zidane, Ronaldo Nazario, Falcao and Alex de Souza. The picture was snapped in 2012 during an exhibition game to raise funds to support the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Neymar's Instagram story

The original picture was posted by Falcao and Neymar re-shared it in his Instagram stories.

What’s next?

It will be intriguing to see how the Neymar transfer saga develops in the near future, but for the time being, Real Madrid seem to have the upper hand over Barcelona to get the PSG star attacker on board.