×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid transfer news: Real Madrid eye super-bargain replacement for Benzema who is favourite to join Premier League club and more – January 6, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
2.64K   //    06 Jan 2019, 21:58 IST

Benzema to finally leave?
Benzema to finally leave?

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid latest transfer news and rumours. Here are the top stories surrounding the reigning European champions for the day!

#3 Napoli could have signed Ronaldo

Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has revealed that the Italian giants could have signed Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer. The Portuguese left Real Madrid for Juventus in the summer transfer window but the Old Lady weren’t the only Italian club that Ronaldo was offered to.

According to Giuntoli, Napoli share a good relationship with Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes as he is also the agent of defender Faouzi Ghoulam. He stated that they speak to him often and he brought up the conversation on Ronaldo in the presence of Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

"We [Napoli] have a close relationship with Jorge since [Faouzi] Ghoulam's contract renewal and we often speak to him,” he was quoted as saying.

"I was with [Napoli chairman Aurelio] De Laurentiis when he made the offer to us.

However, they refrained from making an offer for the former Manchester United superstar because he was completely off the financial limits for the Naples outfit.

"We went quiet and upon going into the details of the operation we realised that it was out of our reach."

The Portugal captain then moved to Juventus, whose sporting director Fabio Paratici revealed that it was Jorge Mendes who offered the player to the Turin based outfit. He also had thanked Florentino Perez for his cooperation in making the deal possible.

“It all happened very quickly. It was a historic transfer, and we need to thank the president and Real Madrid because selling a player like that isn’t easy.

“The first contact was in the Champions League quarter-finals, Jorge Mendes told me that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to sign for Juventus."


1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Karim Benzema Timo Werner Real Madrid Transfer News
Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
Real Madrid transfer news: Sarabia monitored by Madrid,...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga news: Real Madrid agree deal to sign Premier...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Kovacic wanted by Serie A...
RELATED STORY
3 dream replacements for Karim Benzema at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Isco has an offer to leave...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to sign 3 players this week, Barcelona eye...
RELATED STORY
5 attacking options Real Madrid could consider signing in...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree deal for Premier League star, €60...
RELATED STORY
Who should Barcelona and Real Madrid target in the...
RELATED STORY
4 Premier League players Real Madrid should consider...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us