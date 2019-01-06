Real Madrid transfer news: Real Madrid eye super-bargain replacement for Benzema who is favourite to join Premier League club and more – January 6, 2019

Benzema to finally leave?

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid latest transfer news and rumours. Here are the top stories surrounding the reigning European champions for the day!

#3 Napoli could have signed Ronaldo

Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has revealed that the Italian giants could have signed Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer. The Portuguese left Real Madrid for Juventus in the summer transfer window but the Old Lady weren’t the only Italian club that Ronaldo was offered to.

According to Giuntoli, Napoli share a good relationship with Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes as he is also the agent of defender Faouzi Ghoulam. He stated that they speak to him often and he brought up the conversation on Ronaldo in the presence of Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

"We [Napoli] have a close relationship with Jorge since [Faouzi] Ghoulam's contract renewal and we often speak to him,” he was quoted as saying.

"I was with [Napoli chairman Aurelio] De Laurentiis when he made the offer to us.

However, they refrained from making an offer for the former Manchester United superstar because he was completely off the financial limits for the Naples outfit.

"We went quiet and upon going into the details of the operation we realised that it was out of our reach."

The Portugal captain then moved to Juventus, whose sporting director Fabio Paratici revealed that it was Jorge Mendes who offered the player to the Turin based outfit. He also had thanked Florentino Perez for his cooperation in making the deal possible.

“It all happened very quickly. It was a historic transfer, and we need to thank the president and Real Madrid because selling a player like that isn’t easy.

“The first contact was in the Champions League quarter-finals, Jorge Mendes told me that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to sign for Juventus."

