Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: €90 million offer on the cards for Josko Gvardiol; Endrick one step away from Santiago Bernabeu, more - December 7, 2022

Real Madrid brought in Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger in the summer to bolster their squad. Manager Carlo Ancelotti could be tempted to use the January transfer window to make further changes to his roster.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are willing to pay €90 million for Joskk Gvardiol. Elsewhere, Endrick is one step away from the Santiago Bernabeu. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 7, 2022:

€90 million offer on the cards for Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are ready to offer €90 million for Josko Gvardiol, according to journalist Alfredo Pedulla via The Real Champs.

The Croatian defender has been earning rave reviews with his performances at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 20-year-old has enjoyed a stellar run with RB Leipzig this season, forcing Los Blancos to take note.

"Modric doesn't have to tell me anything, not needed - I know how special is to be linked with Real Madrid". Josko Gvardiol: "Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world. Who knows, maybe one day I'll be able to play there. I'd like it"

The La Liga giants are well stocked in the backline, but remain in the hunt for emerging talent. Gvardiol already looks like a future superstar and caught Carlo Ancelotti's eye when the two teams faced off in the Champions League this season. The 20-year-old contributed at both ends of the park, earning admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are now willing to submit a massive bid for the Croatian. However, Leipzig want €100 million to part ways with Gvardiol.

Endrick one step away from Santiago Bernabeu

Endrick is very close to joining Real Madrid, according to El Primer Palo via Madrid Universal.

The Brazilian prodigy is a player in demand, with clubs around Europe jostling for his signature. Chelsea, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all eager to secure his services. However, it appears that Los Blancos have pipped them for the 16-year-old Palmeiras prodigy.

Talks are very advanced with Palmeiras on €60m fee plus taxes. Been told full package will be €72m.



Real Madrid are closing in on Endrick deal. Negotiations are progressing to final stages on personal terms too. Talks are very advanced with Palmeiras on €60m fee plus taxes. Been told full package will be €72m. Real want to seal & sign the deal very soon.

Endrick is enjoying a breakthrough year with his club and has earned plaudits for his performances with the first team.

The La Liga giants have enjoyed brilliant success while scouting for talent in the South American market. It now appears they could continue that trend by lapping up Endrick. The 16-year-old, though, can only arrive on European shores in the summer of 2024, when he turns 18.

Jude Bellingham's form will have Real Madrid anxious, says Jamie Carragher

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid could be worried that Jude Bellingham's form at the 2022 FIFA World Cup would only increase his value, according to Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has been outstanding for the Three Lions in Qatar so far, helping them reach the quarterfinals.

In his column for The Telegraph, Carragher said that Los Blancos could be involved in a bidding war with Manchester City and Liverpool for the 19-year-old.

"There will be only three people in the world watching Bellingham in Qatar and feeling anxious – Florentino Perez, Sheikh Mansour and JW Henry. The owners of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool know they will be involved in an auction to get him," wrote Carragher.

He continued:

"We are watching the career of a freakishly good talent unfolding. It is frightening how good Bellingham is. If you were to build the prototype modern midfielder, he would be it. He has the physique and athleticism of a 27-year-old Gerrard and has all the attributes you want in a footballer – tackling, passing, assisting and scoring."

Carragher added that Bellingham's rise with his national team should come as no surprise.

"Bellingham’s potential has been recognised for a few years, so his emergence in the England team is no surprise. The level-headedness was apparent when he decided to leave English football for Germany – a brave move when he was only 17," wrote Carragher.

He added:

"To have captained the second biggest Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund, aged 19 further showed maturity beyond his years. But no one can be truly sure a player will thrive when put under such scrutiny and pressure as he has been in Qatar."

Bellingham has appeared 22 times for the Bundesliga giants this season, scoring nine goals and recording three assists. He has a goal and an assist in four games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

