Real Madrid have a lot on their to-do list over the course of the transfer window after club president Florentino Perez admitted that the club is under some financial stress owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With a list of players to be offloaded and some necessary signings to be made, Real Madrid are going to get busy. Now, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Real Madrid from 23 July 2020.

Real Madrid to help Chelsea sign Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz in action

That headline could be confusing but it's true. Chelsea have made Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz their top transfer target for the summer. As such, Bayer Leverkusen have also been on the lookout for a suitable replacement.

Now, as per reports, Real Madrid are willing to offer 21-year-old Reinier Jesus to Bayer Leverkusen. Reinier has impressed for the Castilla team this season and Los Blancos are willing to cash in on him. This will help facilitate Kai Havertz move to Chelsea.

Newcastle United plan £55 million deal for Luka Jovic

Jovic has had a bad season

According to reports, Newcastle United are mulling over a £55 million deal for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic who has not hit the ground running in the Spanish capital. Newcastle United have had a difficult time finding goals and they are hence looking to reinforce their frontline.

The scouting, of course, is done with the assumption that the takeover deal will be completed in time. However, they have a contingency plan in place to bring the player in on a loan deal in Plan A doesn't work out.

Jovic has only scored 2 goals from 26 appearances for the Real Madrid and is expected to be one of the players that the Blancos will offload this window.

Raheem Sterling transfer being pushed by Adidas

Real Madrid have been linked with Raheem Sterling in the past

According to reliable sources, Adidas are endorsing a Raheem Sterling to Real Madrid transfer. The brand is pushing for a deal to happen this summer. According to the report, Sterling is all set to sign a bumper deal with Adidas and wants the Englishman to go shoulder to shoulder with Eden Hazard as their top stars.

It is an ambitious idea from Adidas to bring together two of their top clients on the list but the deal looks a long way away from happening. Sterling is one of the best players in the Premier League and given the financial stress Real Madrid are under, it will be nearly impossible for them to pull this off.

Also, the fact that Real Madrid already have Eden Hazard, Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes does not help Adidas' ambitions.